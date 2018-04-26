Here are the best TV shows to watch this May

Looking for the best shows to watch May 2018? Search no farther! Here are three series (and one TV movie) premiering in May that you absolutely cannot miss.

Dear White People

The first season of Dear White People was exciting stuff, so where will a second season of the series take us? Expect commentary on the dangers of social media, backlash to the backlash and — according to series creator Justin Simien — “a lot of secrets to uncover.” We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again: Stories about black people by black people aren’t just in vogue. They’re here to stay.

Dear White People premieres May 4 on Netflix.

Vida

A series that dives deep into the lives of two Mexican-American sisters, and the secrets they uncover in the wake of their mother’s death? Yes, please. Vida covers a lot of territory — gentrification, secret lives, sisterhood — and it does it all in the scope of an East Los Angeles Latino community, giving a voice to of a group of people chronically underrepresented in television and film. More of this!

Vida premieres May 6 on Starz.

Fahrenheit 451

As tired as Hollywood’s constant obsession with reboots, remakes and adaptations is, here's one that has our full attention. After all, a newfangled version of Fahrenheit 451, one that stars very good actors Michael B. Jordan and Michael Shannon is a guaranteed hit, right? And after Jordan’s performance in Black Panther this year, we can't wait to see where, exactly, he and his abs take us this time around. Hopefully to some sexy, secret library where books are A-OK.

Fahrenheit 451 premieres May 19 on HBO.

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt

If you’ve loved Kimmy Schmidt since it’s premiere, tuning in for the fourth season is a no-brainer. Especially since the reliably bingeable series only improves with age. The only caveat is that Netflix will only be releasing the first six episodes this month, but exercise patience, friends: Good things come to those who wait (and those who dress up as Beyoncé and do their own Lemonade, a la Titus).

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt premieres May 30 on Netflix.