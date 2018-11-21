Everything you need to know about Netflix’s Frontier season 3

Jason Momoa initially entered the public consciousness with his turn as Khal Drogo in HBO’s Game of Thrones, but the Hawaiian native has since advanced to superhero status as Arthur Curry, a.k.a. Aquaman, in the DC Extended Universe. The character cameoed in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and featured in Justice League, but this December Momoa’s Curry is leading his own film, Aquaman. Before DC and Warner Bros. Pictures’ latest attempt to best Marvel Studios and Disney comes to pass, however, Momoa can be seen back on television in Frontier season 3, his uber-violent Netflix period drama.

Frontier season 3 plot

Momoa plays Declan Harp, a frontiesrsman and outlaw of Irish and Cree parents who finds himself caught in the Hudson Bay Company’s efforts to seize control of, and capitalize on, the burgeoning fur trade in Canada.

The first season debuted in 2016 and followed Harp as he struggled to thwart the company’s efforts, which often required the forced removal (if not outright murder) of his fellow frontiersmen and women, European immigrants and Native North Americans alike. Season two premiered a year later and, following its predecessor’s explosive finale, saw Harp struggle to regain his footing and seek vengeance.

Frontier season 3 will continue Harp’s story of revenge, as well as the many other threads that creators Rob and Peter Blackie have interwoven throughout the series, Game of Thrones style. And sure, it’s probably not fair to Momoa to yet again bring of this comparison, but Frontier very much wants, and tries, to exist in the same kind of television realm as the HBO monolith.

Frontier season 3 cast

Yes, Harp is front and center for most of the narrative, but English actor Alun Armstrong, Canadian performer Landon Liboiron and many others also feature. Which makes things interesting since, despite the many threads that the Frontier season 3 writers are trying to weave together here, the show itself is actually short. That is, seasons 1 and 2 consisted of only 6 episodes each, and Frontier season 3 will consist of the same amount. Whether or not the mostly Canadian production is successful in combining all of these things together depends on the audience, but with three seasons in the bag, it seems Netflix is satisfied enough with the response (and Momoa’s stardom) to warrant more.

Frontier season 3 release date

The Frontier season 3 premiere is set for Friday, Nov. 23, on Netflix.

Frontier season 3 trailer