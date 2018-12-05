Former President George H.W. Bush's funeral: How to live stream

The 41st President of the United States, George H.W. Bush, died on November 30, seven months after the passing of the late Barbara Bush. He was 94; she, 92.

"Jeb, Neil, Marvin, Doro and I are saddened to announce that after 94 remarkable years, our dear Dad has died," former President George W. Bush said in a statement on the night of his father's death. "George H.W. Bush was a man of the highest character and the best dad a son or daughter could ask for."

Jeb Bush, former Governor of Florida, tweeted over the weekend: "I already miss the greatest human being that I will ever know. Love you Dad!"

"I'm shocked by how many people have some memory of meeting him somewhere, and how they found him funny or how loving he was or how personable he was," granddaughter Barbara said alongside her twin sister Jenna in a TODAY interview this morning. "That's a really wonderful gift to us, is that we get to hear all these other people's stories, people we never otherwise probably would've talked to, and how he touched their lives as well."

Trump declared Wednesday, December 5, a national day of mourning to commemorate George H.W. Bush.

Bush's casket arrived at the U.S. Capitol on Monday, and family, friends and Congress members have since paid their respects. Viewing reportedly came to a close at 7:00 a.m. prior to today's state funeral taking place at the Washington National Cathedral. The service is expected to begin around 11:00 a.m. ET.

Four men, including George W. Bush and former Canadian Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, will deliver eulogies, according to US News.

Bill and Hillary Clinton, Jimmy Carter, Barack Obama and Trump and Melania will be front row for this national farewell.

Here's how you can watch.

George H.W. Bush funeral: TV and live stream coverage

The George H.W. Bush funeral will be aired on C-SPAN and major television networks such as FOX News and CNN.

You can access a live stream of the funeral on c-span.org, abcactionnews.com and PBS NewsHour's YouTube channel (seen below).

The ABC Action News Streaming App will also air coverage of the George H.W. Bush funeral.

In addition, you can watch the service live on cnn.com and foxnews.com with your TV provider credentials.

"Looking forward to being with the Bush family," Trump tweeted Wednesday morning. "This is not a funeral, this is a day of celebration for a great man who has led a long and distinguished life. He will be missed!"