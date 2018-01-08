Golden Globes 2018: Complete list of winners

All the winners from the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Laura Dern, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Reese Witherspoon and Shailene Woodley pose with the Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television award for 'Big Little Lies' at the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards: Credit Getty Images

The biggest names in Hollywood came together at the Golden Globe Awards 2018 in Beverly Hills, California to honor and celebrate the best films and TV shows of the past year.

Comedian and "Late Night" host Seth Meyer hosted the 75th annual Golden Globe Awards. This year, women and men in attendance wore black in solidarity with victims of sexual harassment and assault and to call attention to gender inequality.

The 2018 Golden Globe Awards was the first major award show since sexual harassment and assault allegations emerged from Hollywood.

Oprah Winfrey accepted the Cecil B. DeMille lifetime achievement award, becoming the first black woman to be honored with the award. As she accepted the award, she delivered an inspiring speech to empower women around the world.

In case you missed the show or didn’t stay up late enough to see who won, here's the complete list of winners from the 2018 Golden Globe Awards.

Golden Globe Awards 2018 winners

Best Actress in a TV - Movie or Limited Series

Nicole Kidman, Big Little Lies – (WINNER)

Reese Witherspoon, Big Little Lies

Jessica Lange, Feud: Bette and Joan

Susan Sarandon, Feud: Bette and Joan

Jessica Biel, The Sinner

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Armie Hammer, Call Me By Your Name

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - (WINNER)

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Best Actress in a TV series - Musical or Comedy

Issa Rae, Insecure

Alison Brie, GLOW

Pamela Adlon, Better Things

Frankie Shaw, SMILF

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel – (WINNER)

Best Actress in a TV Series, Drama

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale - (WINNER)

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Deuce

Katherine Langford, 13 Reasons Why

Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us - (WINNER)

Freddie Highmore, The Good Doctor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Actor Sterling K. Brown holds his award for Best Performance by an Actor In A Television Series Drama in 'This Is Us' in the press room during The 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Getty Images

Best TV Series, Drama

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu) - (WINNER)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

This Is Us (NBC)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Alexander Skarsgård, Big Little Lies - (WINNER)

David Thewlis, Fargo

Alfred Molina, Feud: Bette and Joan

David Harbour, Stranger Things

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

Best Original Score, Motion Picture

The Shape of Water - (WINNER)

Dunkirk

The Post

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Phantom Thread

Best Original Song

“Remember Me,” Coco

“This Is Me,” The Greatest Showman - (WINNER)

“Mighty River,” Mudbound

“Home,” Ferdinand

“The Star,” The Star

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

James Franco, The Disaster Artist - (WINNER)

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Hugh Jackman, The Greatest Showman

Steve Carell, Battle of the Sexes

Ansel Elgort, Baby Driver

Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Limited Series or TV Movie

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies - (WINNER)

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Ann Dowd, The Handmaid’s Tale

Shailene Woodley, Big Little Lies

Michelle Pfeiffer, Wizard of Lies

Best Animated Feature Film

Coco - (WINNER)

Loving Vincent

The Breadwinner

Ferdinand

The Boss Baby

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Allison Janney, I, Tonya - (WINNER)

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Hong Chau, Downsizing

Best Foreign Language Film

The Square

First They Killed My Father

In the Fade - (WINNER)

A Fantastic Woman

Loveless

Best Screenplay, Motion Picture

Lady Bird (Greta Gerwig)

The Shape of Water (Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (Martin McDonagh) - (WINNER)

The Post (Liz Hannah and Josh Singer)

Molly’s Game (Aaron Sorkin)

Best Actor in a TV Movie or Limited Series

Robert De Niro, The Wizard of Lies

Ewan McGregor, Fargo - (WINNER)

Kyle MacLachlan, Twin Peaks

Geoffrey Rush, Genius

Jude Law, The Young Pope

Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy

Will & Grace

Master of None

Black-ish

SMILF

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel - (WINNER)

Best Actor in a TV Series, Comedy

Aziz Ansari, Master of None - (WINNER)

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Eric McCormack, Will & Grace

Kevin Bacon, I Love Dick

William H. Macy, Shameless

Aziz Ansari accepts the award for Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for “Master of None” during the 75th Annual Golden Globe Awards. Credit: Getty Images

Best Director, Motion Picture

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Steven Spielberg, The Post

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water - (WINNER)

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ridley Scott, All the Money in the World

Best TV Movie or Limited Series

Big Little Lies (HBO) - (WINNER)

Feud: Bette and Joan (FX)

Fargo (FX)

The Sinner (USA)

Top of the Lake: China Girl (SundanceTV)

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird - (WINNER)

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Judi Dench, Victoria & Abdul

Emma Stone, Battle of the Sexes

Helen Mirren, The Leisure Seeker

Best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical

Lady Bird - WINNER

Get Out

I, Tonya

The Disaster Artist

The Greatest Showman

Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour - (WINNER)

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me By Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Tom Hanks, The Post

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Best Actress in a Motion Picture, Drama

Meryl Streep, The Post

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Jessica Chastain, Molly’s Game

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - (WINNER)

Michelle Williams, All the Money in the World

Best Motion Picture, Drama

Call Me By Your Name

Dunkirk

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri - (WINNER)

