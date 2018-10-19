Everything to know about Freeform's Hocus Pocus anniversary special thisweekend

Hocus Pocus, the iconic Halloween film about a trio of resurrected Salem witches hell-bent on achieving immortality, taught us a lot of things. For one, consuming the souls of children is the best anti-aging serum on the market. The movie debuted in 1993, which makes 2018 a very special Hocus Pocus anniversary: 25 years.

In celebration of the film’s 25th year, Freeform is airing the Hocus Pocus 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash Saturday night.

If you haven’t been watching the movie on services like Amazon Prime, or on Freeform (as part of the network's 31 Nights of Halloween, which began October 5) make sure you tune in this weekend.

Here’s what you need to know about the Hocus Pocus anniversary special.

Hocus Pocus anniversary special hosts

This Hocus Pocus anniversary special will be hosted by actors/singers Vanessa Hudgens, 29, and Jordan Fisher, 24.

Per Hudgens' Twitter page, taping of the special took place on October 2 at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

Join me tomorrow at Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles as we celebrate Hocus Pocus with a star-studded #HocusPocus25thAnniversary Halloween Bash! Premieres Saturday, 10/20, on @FreeformTV. Sign up to be part of the audience: https://t.co/LbBhgxWZXJ<https://t.co/LbBhgxWZXJ> pic.twitter.com/GkHlXoubEW — Vanessa Hudgens (@VanessaHudgens) October 2, 2018

Hocus Pocus anniversary special interviews

Freeform's Hocus Pocus anniversary special features exclusive interviews with all of the Sanderson sisters, according to a network news release.

That’s right! All three evil witches will be there: Bette Midler (Winifred), Kathy Najimy (Mary) and Sarah Jessica Parker (Sarah).

Other interviewees include director Kenny Ortega, writers Mick Garris and David Kirschner and actors Omri Katz, who played teenage lead Max, and Thora Birch (Dani).

Also in the mix are Amanda Shepherd (Emily) and Doug Jones, who played Billy Butcherson.

The full list of guests can be found on Freeform's website.

THIS SATURDAY10/20 on @FreeformTV at 8:15pm/7:15c, watch most of us from the cast reunite for the HOCUS POCUS 25th Anniversary Halloween Bash!!

See live music, and more! Even funny bits with me back in my Billy make-up!

Click below these photos to see who's in them! pic.twitter.com/hXQCUiZV8Z — Doug Jones (@actordougjones) October 18, 2018

Hocus Pocus anniversary special performances

Host Jordan Fisher will be performing during the Hocus Pocus anniversary event.

Other performers include Sofia Carson, Jordin Sparks and Dove Cameron (who are reportedly doing a collaboration) as well as artist Emily Estefan and pop band PrettyMuch.

Though we’re excited about these numbers, we’re even more thrilled to see Bette Midler (maybe she'll break out in song).

Hocus Pocus anniversary special: More fun details

According to Freeform, Ross Mathews is hosting a Hocus Pocus costume contest that will be judged by Sharon Osbourne, Kelly Osbourne and Margaret Cho. And, drag star Lady Bunny is the resident DJ for the night.

The network describes the event as a chance to "celebrate everything about the iconic film and the fandom with a mix of trivia, funny observations and commentary around key moments and quotes."

Plus, there will be a "Pop’n Knowledge" edition of Hocus Pocus before and after the anniversary special, airing at 6:05 p.m. ET and 10:15 p.m. ET.

Hocus Pocus anniversary special: When and how to watch

The Hocus Pocus anniversary special will air on Freeform this Saturday, October 20 at 8:15 p.m. ET. It's a two-hour event — so keep your schedule open.

If you aren’t near a TV, you can stream it on freeform.go.com/watch-live (with your standard TV provider) or the Freeform app.

You can also the stream Freeform through services such as Sling TV, Hulu Live TV and DIRECTV NOW.

See you in Salem.