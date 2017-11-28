A 'Jersey Shore' reunion no one asked for is coming to MTV

Sigh. You know we're gonna watch it.

The original crew, minus Sammi Sweetheart, will reunite in 2018 for "Jersey Shore Family Vacation." Photo: Facebook

When the original “Jersey Shore” cast caught wind of “Floribama Shore,” the down-south spin-off that premiered Monday night on MTV, they threw shade online. “You heard the people @MTV just bring back the real #JerseyShore RT if you agree,” tweeted Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino.

But looks like their shit talking was actually hype for an upcoming “Jersey Shore” reunion: Deadline reports that a new reality series called “Jersey Shore Family Vacation” is greenlit for 2018.

Major Alert !! We have a Situation @MTV 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/XGr5HmNX1O — Mike The Situation (@ItsTheSituation) November 27, 2017

While most of the GTL gang got back together for a single episode on E!’s “Road Trip Reunion” this past summer, this time we get them for at least a season (episode count TBD). Deena, Pauly D, JWOWW, Vinny, Ronnie, Snooki and the Situation will be taking part — that’s everybody except Sammi Sweetheart.

Per a source at US Weekly, she’s opting out because “she didn’t want to be around Ronnie.” The two acted out their amour fou/abusive relationship during the show’s six season run before finally breaking up IRL in 2014.

Some people online are upset SS won’t be in attendance.

Yo, alls I got to say is if Sammie the sweetheart ain’t coming back, I’m not watching. We need the original crew!! — T.Renee (@MissTY) November 28, 2017

Others are still emotionally invested in Ronnie and Sammi's relationship circa 2010.

fuck that sammie sweetheart bitch on season two and also that dirtbag ronnie — churro (@V3NUSBOY) November 27, 2017

Anywho. We’re watching “Floribama Shore,” so you know we’re gonna watch JS “Family Vacation,” whether it stinks or not. Let’s hope the crew’s kiddos, for their own sake, are not actually involved.