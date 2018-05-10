What time does The Big Bang Theory season 11 finale start, end?

Wedding bells are ringing! Are you ready? Fans of the show already know that the headline for The Big Bang Theory season 11 episode 24, the season finale, is all about Sheldon and Amy’s wedding. But what else can you expect from the episode and when do you need to tune in to catch it? We have you covered.

What to expect from The Big Bang Theory season 11 episode 24

But first things first: Are they going to pull a fast one on all of us and have something disastrous happen before the wedding can happen? Will Sheldon, who we all know is basically garbage at human relationships, bail? Don’t worry Shamy fans, showrunner Steve Holland assured Glamour that the wedding will happen.

"I think it's OK to reveal that Sheldon and Amy do get married,” he explained of handing this pretty big spoiler over to Glamour. “This moment has been building for eight or nine years, so, yes, they're going to make it to the wedding. There won't be anything where someone gets cold feet and runs away. We didn't believe this couple would do that."

Although you know the regulars, expect some new faces in The Big Bang Theory season 11 episode 14. The Big Bang Theory season 11 finale will feature Kathy Bates and Teller (the magician-comedian from Penn & Teller) as Amy's parents, Mr. and Mrs. Fowler. Maybe prep for yourself for some slapstick since Teller is the silent half of the humorous duo.

Oh yeah and Mark Hamill will also make a guest appearance — as himself — although Holland stayed mum when talking to Glamour about what role the Star Wars legend will play in the episode. You’ll just have to tune in tonight to find out.

As if all of that didn’t sound exciting enough, all the action couldn’t be packed into just one episode. That means as soon as the episode wraps up, the network will release bonus scenes on CBS.com. Set your bookmarks now.

Get a sneak peek of The Big Bang Theory season 11 episode 24

Since the wedding is far and away the most hyped part of this season finale, check out a sneak peek of not only the event but also the reactions of the actors before it airs:

Want to know more about that Mark Hamill appearance? Details are scarce, but the network did release a short featurette about having the silver screen legend on set. See a little bit of him in action and all the Big Bang stars reacting to the exciting addition:

What time does The Big Bang Theory season 11 finale start?

Make sure your TV is on and you’re tuned into CBS tonight, Thursday, May 10 at 8:00 p.m. EST so you don’t miss a second, and maybe the surprise appearance by Mark Hamill. Just like all the other episodes in the series, you’ll only get half an hour from The Big Bang theory season 11 finale — but don’t forget about those bonus scenes you can enjoy online afterwards.