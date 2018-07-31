The Good Place season 3: Everything we know right now

Things are looking good for The Good Place, even if Eleanor Shellstrop and her group of fellow inmates are actually in the bad place. The NBC comedy was renewed for a third season of 13 episodes back in November. So what can you expect from The Good Place season 3? Some even bigger twists? More mayhem and trips to the frozen yogurt shop? Here’s what we know right now about the new season coming your way.

What to expect from The Good Place season 3

First of all, look away if you don’t want The Good Place season 3 spoilers. The first two-minutes of the season debuted recently at San Diego Comic-Con. While the footage isn’t out for the general public yet, we do know what’s going down courtesy of a description from IndieWire.

To shorten their in-depth description, everyone’s headed to Earth. But to give a few more details, Michael heads to Earth via a bridge and encounters The Guard (Mike O’Malley) along the way. Thanks to some papers from the judge, which Michael presents to The Guard, he’s allowed to enter Earth. Once there, he’ll study the ripple effects the resurrection of Eleanor, Chidi, Tahani and Jason may potentially have on the timeline.

"I think we can reveal that, metaphorically, this next season is about how you can play chess with people who don't know you're playing with them and doing so in a way that doesn't affect the greater universe,” Kristen Bell told The Los Angeles Times in an interview about the upcoming season. “Because our characters don't know there's a greater mission. We're meandering on Earth.”

She dropped some hints about where the season might go, too. “What I loved about that whole last episode from season two was that it summed up everyone's yearly existence from January 1 to March 1,” Bell explained. “You make resolutions. You're going to be a better person. You're going to work out more. You're going to eat broccoli. And by March, none of that is happening. You saw it with Eleanor. She vows to change, and then she gets bored. So now we are all left on Earth separately. And what we learned from the first two seasons is that our strengths come when we're together."

And, for clarity’s sake, creator Michael Schur went ahead and levelset where we are in the series when he talked to Rolling Stone: “Normally I don’t like to just flatly state what’s going on, but here I don’t see the benefit of people experiencing ambiguity: The four of them are straight-up back on Earth, in a new timeline where they didn’t die."

The Good Place season 3 cast

Since they’re all, key word being “all,” back on Earth, you can except the core group back. That means Kristen Bell (“fake” Eleanor), William Jackson Harper (Chidi), Jameela Jamil (Tahani), Manny Jacinto (Jianyu) and D'Arcy Carden (Janet) will all be gracing your small screens once again. You’ll, of course, also be seeing more of Ted Danson (Michael) as he follows the characters around after their resurrection on Earth.

Will Marc Evan Jackson be reprising his role as Shawn? We’ll all just have to wait and see on that one, and on whether guest stars Jason Mantzoukas (Derek), Adam Scott (Trevor) and Maya Rudolph (Hydrogen / Gen) will pop in once again.

The Good Place season 3 trailer

There’s no official trailer out for The Good Place season 3 yet, but Metro US will update this article as soon as we see one.

The Good Place season 3 release date

You’re not going to be sitting in TV purgatory, waiting for The Good Place season 3 to arrive much longer. The Good Place season 3 release date was finally announced. The first episode will be hitting your small screens on Thursday, September 27.