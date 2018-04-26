All the TV series premiering in May

From the Danish dystopian thriller 'The Rain' to... more dystopian fare, like 'Fahrenheit 451.'

What are the TV premiere dates May 2018? The month of May appears to be a sort of digital graveyard, as far as new series premiering. Many shows are wrapping up for the summer, while others — like New Girl and The Middle — are shuttering for good. Other than that we’ve got a few promising series premiering: Starz’s Vida sees two estranged Mexican-American sisters returning to their old neighborhood in East Los Angeles in the wake of their mother’s death; Netflix’s The Rain takes typical dystopian fare and brings natural disaster and teenaged Danes together in a battle for survival. Another Starz effort, Sweetbitter, tries its best to wring some drama out of trailing for a restaurant (but if you’ve ever trailed at at restaurant, you know it’s not very interesting). Plenty to choose from to love and to hate.

Here are all the TV series, specials and made-for TV movies coming to the small screen this May.

May 1

John Mulaney: Kid Gorgeous Live at Radio City (Netflix)

May 2

Colony (USA Network)

Code Black (CBS)

May 4

Dear White People (Netflix)

A Little Help With Carol Burnett (Netflix)

Busted! (Netflix)

The Rain (Netflix)



The Rain. Netflix

May 6

Vida (Starz)

Sweetbitter (Starz)

I'm Dying Up Here (Showtime)

May 7

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (NBC)

May 8

Hari Kondabolu: Warn Your Relatives (Netflix)

May 10

Safe (Netflix)

May 11

Rocky and Bullwinkle (Amazon Studios)

Bill Nye Saves the World (Netflix)

May 13

Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance (Lifetime)

Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife (Netflix)

May 16

Citizen Rose (E!)

May 18

Agents of SHIELD (ABC)

May 19

Fahrenheit 451 (HBO)

May 20

Billboard Music Awards (NBC)

May 21

Dancing With the Stars: Athletes (ABC)

May 22

Tig Notaro: Happy To Be Here (Netflix)

May 23

Survivor Live Reunion Show (CBS)

The Split (Sundance TV)

May 24

Fauda (Netflix)

May 25

Steve Martin and Martin Short: An Evening You Will Forget for the Rest of Your Life (Netflix)

Picnic at Hanging Rock (Amazon)

My Last Days (CW)

May 26

The Tale (HBO Films)

May 27

The Break With Michelle Wolf (Netflix)

May 28

Six (History)

May 29

America's Got Talent (NBC)

Beat Shazam (Fox)

Love Connection (Fox)

World of Dance (NBC)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

May 30

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (Netflix)

American Ninja Warrior (NBC)

MasterChef (Fox)

Reverie (NBC)