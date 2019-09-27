All the ways watch Downton Abbey online

Focus Features’ Downton Abbey hit the theaters September 20 and currently has a 95% audience score on the film review site Rotton Tomatoes and has earned more than $31.1 million at the box office since its premiere. If you're out of the loop, you might be wondering how and where to watch Downton Abbey online, or if you can skip the series altogether and see the 2019 Downton Abbey film without being completely lost.

If you’re someone who would rather watch the Downton Abbey series before seeing the film, we’ve included information on ways to watch Downton Abbey online whether you’re just interested in streaming certain seasons to catch up, or if you’ve seen the Downton Abbey film in theaters and want to go back and stream the series. We’ve got you covered.

The original British drama series Downton Abbey ran for six seasons from 2011 to 2016 in the US on PBS and from 2010 to 2015 in the UK on ITV.

Fortunately, if you want to watch the drama unfold and catch Michele Dockery, Hugh Bonneville, Maggie Smith, Joanne Froggatt and the rest of the Downton Abbey series cast, you have options.

Here are five ways to watch Downton Abbey online and catch up on all six seasons of the British drama series.

Watch Downton Abbey online with Amazon Prime

You can stream all six seasons of Downton Abbey on Amazon and they are included with your Prime membership. If you’re not a member, you can purchase each episode for as low as $1.99.

Watch Downton Abbey on iTunes

Downton Abbey, The Final Season is available to purchase on iTunes or $19.99 for the entire season, or $2.99 per episode.

Watch Downton Abbey online with a PBS subscription

If you’re an active member of Thirteen - New York Public Media, you can stream Downton Abbey PBS’s Thirteen Passport service by donating on a monthly level for as low as $5 per month.

Watch Downton Abbey online with Vudu

You can purchase episodes of Downton Abbey on Vudu for as low as $1.99 per episode. There’s also an option to purchase every episode from all six seasons as a bundle for $58.99.

Downton Abbey on Google Play

If you watch video content on Google Play, the final season of Downton Abbey is available for $1.99 per episode.

Is Downton Abbey on Netflix? What about Hulu?

Downton Abbey is currently not available on Netflix. However, if British TV dramas are your thing, there are plenty of other series to check out such as The Crown, Bodyguard, Broadchurch, The Fall, Sherlock and more. You can easily search by genre on Netflix by using keywords such as “British Dramas” or “Romantic British Dramas” and you’ll have plenty of content to choose from.

Unfortunately, Downton Abbey is not available on Hulu.