What time does the Kevin Can Wait season 2 finale start?

Kevin might be able to wait, but luckily for big fans of the show, you don’t have to wait much longer for Kevin Can Wait season 2 episode 24, otherwise known as the season 2 finale. But what can you expect from the show that’s eager to prove it has staying power after it killed off Erinn Hayes’ character, Donna? We break it down.

The death of Kevin’s wife is a sore spot even for stubborn fans dutifully watching every episode. “A weird black hole has existed at the center of ‘Kevin’ this season because it's finally occurred to fans, viewers, really anyone, that ‘Kevin’ hasn't a clue what happened to Donna and couldn't care less, either,” Verne Gay of Newsday pointed out about the season that’s about to wrap up.

It certainly seems like the show has tried to side-step the issue. Even executive producer Rob Long’s explanation for the abrupt departure of the character didn’t make sense. “The goal was to give Kevin’s character a real drive and a real predicament (involving) how a family comes back together (after tragedy),” Long explained to TVLine. Fans can decide for themselves whether the show actually did this in the opening episodes of the second season.

But Long then added, “Also, out of respect for the character of Donna – and certainly the way that Erinn Hayes portrayed her – it seemed like the only right and fair way to treat her character.” But is killing off a character who was developed for 24 episodes during a season break really a “fair way to treat” her? You decide, dedicated fan.

Maybe we’d all feel more at peace with the passing if we knew what killed Donna and the circumstances surrounding the death. Maybe Kevin Can Wait season 2 episode 24 will finally address the elephant in the room — we’ll all just have to wait and see. For now, all we have to go on is the official description for the season 2 finale, which seems more reflective for Leah Remini;s character than Kevin James’. In the episode you’ll see:

A former bandmate talks Kevin into reuniting with his old band; Vanessa realizes a chance encounter with the band in her past changed the course of her life.

What time does Kevin Can Wait season 2 episode 24 start?

Keep your fingers crossed — although maybe don’t hold your breath — that Kevin Can Wait season 2 episode 24 will finally offer some answers when it kicks off at 8:00 p.m. EST on Monday, May 7 on CBS. It might be the season finale, and many fans might have a lot of questions, but that doesn’t mean you’re getting an extended episode. Kevin Can Wait season 2 episode 24 will run its normal half-hour, wrapping up for the season at 8:30 p.m. EST.