Our time with the quirky Dunphy-Pritchett clan is almost over. The show, heading into its tenth season, is preparing for the big curtain drop despite millions of devoted fans wishing the show would stay. Luckily, we do still have at least one more antic-filled season with the three families. So, when does Modern Family return for what looks like the show’s final bow?

We’ve told you before that Modern Family is most likely coming to a close after this upcoming season. For co-creator Steve Levitan, “10 sounded like a nice round number” to him after enjoying several season of really steering the comedy ship. Levitan and his co-creator Christopher Lloyd explained earlier that they know tonally where they want to take the show in season 10, and big twists are not out of the question. They’ve even discussed life-changing events like marriages and, gulp, even deaths.

But it might actually be better to say goodbye to the series after the upcoming season. As the Levitan put it when talking to The Hollywood Reporter, "If we can leave with most of our audience wanting more, I think that's the right way to do it. Never say never, but I just can't imagine that we'd go past that." Better to have a final batch of knock-out episodes to cap it off than a slow sizzle, right?

Eric Stonestreet (Cam) and Julie Bowen (Claire) have both been talking of an impending end to the series. Bowen appeared on The Ellen Show back in May and got emotional when Ellen asked her about the final season. "There's going to be a lot of tears. There's going to be a lot, 'It's our first last table read of the season.' And it will go on for 22 episodes like that,” she explained. You can check out everything Bowen had to say about it in the video below:

We might not know what Modern Family season 10 has in store for us yet, but we do finally have a fall premiere date. So, when does Modern Family return?

When does Modern Family return for season 10?

Going into the Modern Family season 10 premiere, all signs point to the need for all of ous to brace ourselves for an emotional departure. Just keep in mind, in true Modern Family style, there should be plenty of laughs along the way. Modern Family will kick off its upcoming 22 episodes when it returns to ABC on Wednesday, September 26.