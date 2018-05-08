Believe it or not, we’re halfway through Dancing with the Stars season 26, the all-athletes edition. They samba-ed into our hearts and we’re not ready to say goodbye, but sadly two more contestants got the boot after their performances last night. So who’s left on Dancing with the Stars after the season 26 episode 2 elimination? We break it down.
As you know, all the figure skaters glided through the episode 1 eliminations to secure places in last night’s episode — and fans let out a huge sigh of relief. So far the skaters seem to have won over the more dedicated fan bases, but Olympics golden boy Adam Rippon might just be the most adored. So how did the three of them perform last night? First, a break down of each of the contestants and the performances they gave with their professional dancing partners.
Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess
Paso Doblé, “The Plaza of Execution” by James Horner
Judges’ Score: 30/40
Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe
Cha Cha, “Do It Like This” by Daphne Willis
Judges’ Score: 26/40
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold
Salsa, “La Malanga” by Eddie Palmieri
Judges’ Score: 26/40
Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson
Viennese Waltz, “Next To Me” by Imagine Dragons
Judges’ Score: 33/40
Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber
Quickstep, “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson
Judges’ Score: 33/40
Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten
Foxtrot, “It’s a Small World” by The O’Neill Brothers Group
Judges’ Score: 37/40
Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko
Foxtrot, “What About Us” by P!nk
Judges’ Score: 33/40
Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson
Quickstep, “Make Way” by Aloe Blacc
Judges’ Score: 37/40
Team Dances
Team 1950s Tennis: Chris and Witney/Josh and Sharna/Kareem and Lindsay/Tonya and Sasha
Jive/Swing, “… Baby One More Time” by The Baseballs
Judges’ Score: 33/40
Team 1970s Football: Adam and Jenna/Arike and Gleb/Jennie and Keo/Mirai and Alan
Disco, “Instant Replay” by Dan Hartman
Judges’ Score: 37/40
Overall a stronger showing than their routines in the premiere episode of the all-athletes season. It seems these pros are getting used to the transition from sporting arena to the dancing stage. Still, three couples had to face the nerve-wracking potential for elimination: Kareem and Lindsay, Chris and Witney and finally, Arike and Gleb.
So, who’s left on Dancing with the Stars after season 26 episode 2?
Looks like the figure skaters are still holding onto their strong positions, with none of them facing elimination and racking up some of the top judges’ scores of the episode. The two couples forced to leave after the second installment of the season are Kareem and Lindsay and Arike and Gleb. Will it be a battle between the figure skaters for the top spot? Guess you’ll just have to tune in next week to find out.