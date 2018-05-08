Believe it or not, we’re halfway through Dancing with the Stars season 26, the all-athletes edition. They samba-ed into our hearts and we’re not ready to say goodbye, but sadly two more contestants got the boot after their performances last night. So who’s left on Dancing with the Stars after the season 26 episode 2 elimination? We break it down.

As you know, all the figure skaters glided through the episode 1 eliminations to secure places in last night’s episode — and fans let out a huge sigh of relief. So far the skaters seem to have won over the more dedicated fan bases, but Olympics golden boy Adam Rippon might just be the most adored. So how did the three of them perform last night? First, a break down of each of the contestants and the performances they gave with their professional dancing partners.

Josh Norman and Sharna Burgess

Paso Doblé, “The Plaza of Execution” by James Horner

Judges’ Score: 30/40



Jennie Finch Daigle and Keo Motsepe

Cha Cha, “Do It Like This” by Daphne Willis

Judges’ Score: 26/40



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lindsay Arnold

Salsa, “La Malanga” by Eddie Palmieri

Judges’ Score: 26/40



Chris Mazdzer and Witney Carson

Viennese Waltz, “Next To Me” by Imagine Dragons

Judges’ Score: 33/40



Tonya Harding and Sasha Farber

Quickstep, “Redneck Woman” by Gretchen Wilson

Judges’ Score: 33/40



Mirai Nagasu and Alan Bersten

Foxtrot, “It’s a Small World” by The O’Neill Brothers Group

Judges’ Score: 37/40



Arike Ogunbowale and Gleb Savchenko

Foxtrot, “What About Us” by P!nk

Judges’ Score: 33/40



Adam Rippon and Jenna Johnson

Quickstep, “Make Way” by Aloe Blacc

Judges’ Score: 37/40





Team Dances

Team 1950s Tennis: Chris and Witney/Josh and Sharna/Kareem and Lindsay/Tonya and Sasha

Jive/Swing, “… Baby One More Time” by The Baseballs

Judges’ Score: 33/40



Team 1970s Football: Adam and Jenna/Arike and Gleb/Jennie and Keo/Mirai and Alan

Disco, “Instant Replay” by Dan Hartman

Judges’ Score: 37/40

Overall a stronger showing than their routines in the premiere episode of the all-athletes season. It seems these pros are getting used to the transition from sporting arena to the dancing stage. Still, three couples had to face the nerve-wracking potential for elimination: Kareem and Lindsay, Chris and Witney and finally, Arike and Gleb.

So, who’s left on Dancing with the Stars after season 26 episode 2?

Looks like the figure skaters are still holding onto their strong positions, with none of them facing elimination and racking up some of the top judges’ scores of the episode. The two couples forced to leave after the second installment of the season are Kareem and Lindsay and Arike and Gleb. Will it be a battle between the figure skaters for the top spot? Guess you’ll just have to tune in next week to find out.