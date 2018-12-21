Everything you need to know about You’re the Worst season 5

After a tumultuous final episode that was mostly hinting at the complete dissolution of their relationship, Gretchen (Aya Cash) accepts Jimmy’s (Chris Geere) proposal from season 3 in the final moments of season 4. That’s where FXX’s critically acclaimed comedy series You’re the Worst left its fans last November, and seeing as how the first episode of You're the Worst season 5 won’t be airing until 2019, they’ve been waiting for answers for quite some time.

You're the Worst season 5 plot

Now that the You're the Worst season 5 premiere is almost here, audiences who’ve been following the on again, off again couple’s complex courtship since day one will finally get to see how things will play out. Or will they? Creator and showrunner Stephen Falk and his team have seemingly delighted in using Gretchen, Jimmy and You’re the Worst’s other utterly deplorable characters to toss as many monkey wrenches as possible into the classic “Will they or won’t they?” scenario. So even if the You're the Worst season 5 trailer strongly hints at the likelihood of the unlikely pair’s upcoming nuptials, that doesn’t mean it’s actually going to happen.

Gretchen and Jimmy’s story notwithstanding, there’s also the many, many other loose ends that You’re the Worst’s final season will hopefully address in some form or fashion. For starters, there’s the matter of Boone (Colin Ferguson), the man Gretchen started seeing and nearly moved in with toward the end of season 4. She leaves him and everyone else initially to spend some time alone, but then haphazardly returns to Jimmy’s embrace.

You're the Worst season 5 cast

That’s if Boone is even going to show up in season 5. Though the many friends and relatives, blood, legal and otherwise, who both entertain and plague Gretchen and Jimmy will most assuredly be kicking around. From Jimmy’s roommate and friend Edgar (Desmin Borges), an ex-military man suffering from extreme PTSD, to Lindsay (Kether Donohue), Gretchen’s best friend and Edgar’s friend with benefits, You’re the Worst has a lot of stories to tell in You're the Worst season 5.

The thing is, Falk and his writer’s room have proven time and time again that, no matter how complicated matters on You’re the Worst might seem, the show’s central arc is always going to draw the most attention while tying everything together. All of these characters, from Jimmy’s spiteful ex Becca (Janet Varney) to her goofy husband Vernon (Todd Robert Anderson), are here because of their complicated romance. It’s kind of the worst, but it’s also definitely the best.

You're the Worst season 5 release date

The You’re the Worst season 5 premiere is set for Wednesday, Jan. 9, on FXX.

You're the Worst season 5 trailer