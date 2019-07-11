Experience the thrill of London's most spectacular musical in a critically acclaimed, award-winning production that combines the magic of a musical, with the immense energy of rock 'n' roll.

The electrifying Bat Out of Hell The Musical brings to life the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf. Featuring Meat Loaf's timeless classics including "I'd Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)", "Two Out of Three Ain't Bad", and "Paradise By The Dashboard Light".

Winner! Best Musical! London Evening Standard Theatre Awards 2017.

One lucky winner will win a pair of VIP tickets to see Bat Out of Hell The Musical at New York City Center August 6th or 15th, and a 2-night stay at a four star hotel. Enter now!





OFFICIAL RULES

Void outside of the United States. Do not proceed to enter if you are not at least 21 years of age and a legal resident of, and located within the states of New York, New Jersey or Connecticut. By participating, you agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of the Sponsor, which are binding and final in all matters relating to this sweepstakes.



• No purchase necessary to enter or win.

• Sweepstakes Period: The "Enter to Win a VIP BAT OUT OF HELL Staycation in New York!" (the "Sweepstakes") begins at 12:01 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") on July 15, 2019 and ends at 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2019 ("Sweepstakes Period").

• Sponsor: SB New York, Inc. d/b/a Metro US, 120 Broadway, Suite 220, New York, NY 10271 ("Sponsor").

• To Enter: Visit the Metro Sweepstakes Website: https://www.metro.us/games/sweepstakes/enter-to-win-vip-bat-out-hell-staycation-new-york during the Sweepstakes Period and follow the instructions to complete the Sweepstakes entry registration form, including your full name, address, phone number and email address. Sponsor is not responsible for entries not received due to electronic or technical reasons beyond Sponsor's reasonable control. Entries submitted in violation of these Official Rules, or generated by script, macro or other automated means or practices, or by any means which subvert the entry process will be void. All entries must be submitted by 11:59 p.m. ET on July 31, 2019 to be eligible. All entries become the property of SB New York, Inc. and will not be returned.



Sponsor reserves the right, in its sole discretion, to: (i) verify any element of any entry, related materials or entrant’s eligibility; (ii) to request additional information; and (iii) to disqualify any entrant whose participation may subject the Sweepstakes, Sponsor or Sponsor's advertisers, clients, or customers to controversy or negative publicity. By entering this Sweepstakes, you agree to provide any documentation or information deemed necessary by, and in a form acceptable to, Sponsor to satisfy the above requirement if asked by Sponsor to do so.



• Limit: Entries are limited to one (1) entry per email address.

• Eligibility: This Sweepstakes is only open to legal residents of the states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania or Massachusetts, who are 21 years of age and older as of date of entry. Employees of Sponsor, and any other organizations affiliated with the sponsorship, fulfillment, administration, prize support, advertisement or promotion of the Sweepstakes, and each of their respective parents, agents, affiliates, subsidiaries, and advertising and promotion agencies, and their immediate family members are not eligible to enter or win.

• Prize Drawing: One potential winner will be randomly selected on or about August 1, 2019, from all eligible entries received during the Sweepstakes Period. Odds of winning depend upon the number of eligible entries received.