Germany to post double-digit billion euro surplus for 2019: Sueddeutsche - Metro US

BERLIN (Reuters) – The German federal government has made a low double-digit billion euro surplus in 2019, Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper reported on Monday, thanks to higher tax revenues and record-low interest rates.

Unused special funds – including money set aside for renovating schools or incentives for fighting climate change – also contributed to the surplus, Sueddeutsche added, citing government sources.

The official budget surplus is expected to be revealed later on Monday.

(Reporting by Thomas Seythal; Editing by Alex Richardson)