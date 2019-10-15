Jails to Jobs gets $19 million expansion - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City pledged $19 million annually to help expand its Jails to Jobs program.

The Jails to Jobs programs helps people leaving city jails with workforce training, one-to-one mentors, educational subsidies, and short-term transitional roles. The program provides transitional employment to all leaving city jails, no matter the sentencing.

Mayor de Blasio said in a press release that “New York City believes in second chances. With Jails to Jobs, we are breaking the cycle of incarceration by making sure people in City custody have the opportunity to learn and grow while in jail and a pathway to stability as they return to their communities.”

The $19 million will help expand the re-entry program. It will be going towards job readiness workshops, social services, and therapeutic services. The program helped around 5,200 individuals past year but with the $19 million, the city will be able to offer this to around 9,000 people.

According to a press release, here are some of the enhancements this program will be getting as a result of the $19 million:

· Hybrid in-custody roles: To ensure the greatest levels of success, planning for release must begin while an individual is in custody. The solicitation creates specialized “hybrid” roles that connect service providers with people in custody prior to release. Providers will be able to assess the individuals’ needs and make connections to supports in the community upon discharge.

· Enhanced day-of-discharge supports: Research demonstrates the period immediately following release is critical, particularly to ensure immediate needs are met during times of transition. The new solicitation aims to connect people with service providers at the point of release to provide basic needs and connect people to longer term services.

· Peer mentors: People with lived experience in the criminal justice system are uniquely positioned to foster trusting relationships and promote service engagement for those with similar experiences, leading to increased stability upon release. To build on their expertise, the solicitation creates roles for credible peer mentors to assist individuals in their transition from jail back to the community.

· Localized service provision: To ensure services are accessible to individuals released from jail, re-entry services aim to be localized in the neighborhoods to which most people return, including through partnerships with local organizations and institutions.

· Expanded services: Comprehensive services, including paid transitional employment, job readiness workshops and supports, therapeutic services, and a variety of social services, will be provided and coordinated as part of the solicitation.