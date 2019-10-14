Jazeera Airways to decide on new aircraft orders by early 2020: CEO - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

DUBAI (Reuters) – Kuwait’s Jazeera Airways will decide on a new order for 22-25 narrow body jets by early 2020, its chief executive said on Monday, adding that they will be for either the Airbus A320 NEO or Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

The listed budget airline is talking to Airbus , Boeing and lessors for the deal, Rohit Ramachandran said at a conference in Dubai. He said he expects to take delivery of the aircraft from 2022, and that he has confidence in Boeing’s ability to resolve its issues with the 737 MAX model.

(Reporting by Alexander Cornwell; Writing by Lisa Barrington; Editing by Louise Heavens)