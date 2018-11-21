Donald Trump toilet brush wants to 'make toilet bowls clean again'

A New Zealand Etsy shop is selling a Donald Trump toilet brush and if one of your goals is to make your toilet bowl clean again, then this novelty gift might be for you or a friend.

Etsy seller Michelle Rubel (SpacedOutDesigns) is selling an original toilet brush that resembles President Donald Trump. According to the description for the Donald Trump toilet brush affectionately dubbed “Commander In Crap,” the 15-inch handmade brush comes with a holder.

The description reads:

“Make Your Toilet Great Again! ‘No president has had a Toilet Brush like my Toilet Brush!’ ‘I am automatically attracted to toilet bowls, I just start scrubbing, I just kiss, I don't even wait and when you’re a toilet brush they let you do it.’ DJT”

The description for the Donald Trump toilet brush also notes that the president may “appear useful” while you’re scrubbing the rim of your toilet bowl. Ouch.

According to the Etsy page, more than 2600 people have already added the Donald Trump toilet brush as their favorite items.

Donald Trump toilet brush price, availability

If you’re someone who would rather clean your toilet with a toilet brush that resembles the current president of the United States, you might have to wait to order one.

According to the retailer, the Donald Trump toilet brush is currently on backorder due to the “overwhelming response” they have received about it. If you placed an order, you might have to wait six to eight weeks to receive your presidential toilet brush because they are made by hand.

The Donald Trump toilet brush retails for NZ $35.70, or $24.41 USD. According to the Etsy page the retailer has already sold more than 6000 toilet brushes since it was posted.

If you’re someone who already owns other Donald Trump gag gifts such as Donald Trump toilet paper, this item might be a nice addition to your bathroom décor.