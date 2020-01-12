Explore your grad school options at these exclusive events

Get ahead with a grad degree! A grad degree can help you stand out in the job market, pursue your academic ambitions, or even provide you an opportunity to study abroad. So, what are you waiting for?



Explore your master’s and PhD options at the World’s Largest MBA Fair & Expo and the World’s Largest Grad School Tour both coming to New York on Saturday, January 25th.



At the events, you’ll be able to speak face-to-face with 40+ top grad schools from around the world including Cornell, Columbia SIPA, NYU – Tandon, UCLA Anderson, LBS, and Imperial College (school in attendance vary by tour!) You’ll also receive a professional LinkedIn headshot, a resume review, test-prep resources, access to $7M in scholarships, and so much more – all for FREE and all under one roof!

Find out first-hand whether a grad degree is right for you. As part of an exclusive partnership between Metro and QS, you can take advantage of FREE registration! SPACE IS LIMITED – register for the MBA Fair here and for the Grad Fair here.