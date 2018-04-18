All-Pink Starbursts are back. Here's where to find them

"You’re a pink Starburst. Don’t let anyone treat you like a yellow Starburst." All-Pink Starbursts are back. If you recall, they hit stores around the same time last year and caused quite the frenzy among candy lovers nationwide.

The bags are inspired by everyone’s love of the strawberry flavored chews — and indifference towards the yellow ones.

The company called last year's launch a success, and this time around, there's an extra sweet surprise: a kick-butt All-Pink Starburst clothing line (starting at $20). It resulted from a collab between Project Runway season 15 winner Erin Robertson and Starburst — and naturally, it's all about embracing that pink Starburst within ourselves.

"We wanted to bring that reference to life offline for our fans," Audrey Arbeeny, Senior Associate Brand Manager for Starburst, said in a press release, "and what better way to do that than launch a merch line where they can boldly wear it on their sleeves."

I mean, just look at this All-Pink Starburst merch!

"When I think of pink Starburst, I think of living my best life," Robertson said. "I've always loved pink Starbursts, so I was inspired to create a line that makes you feel fierce, but playful." Visit the You Are A Pink Starburst website to browse the line. (Note: When you buy merch online, it also gives you an option to purchase a bag of All-Pink Starbursts.)

About All-Pink Starbursts

All-Pink Starbursts come in 14 oz. laydown bags, 41 oz. stand-up pouches and 2.07 oz single sticks, reports Bustle.

Oh, and they’re only available for a limited time. As of now, there will be no restocks — once they're gone, they're gone.

Ok, ok, so where can I find these bags of All-Pink Starbursts?

Here are some stores nationwide where you can buy the All-Pink Starbursts (Starburst does not indicate that these are the only stores, but the following are definitely selling bags):

Target Walmart Walgreens Dollar Tree Amazon (Note: I also found bags at Walgreens' Duane Reade but had no luck at the nearest CVS.)

Go strap on your best pair of running shoes and sprint to the nearest Target or Walgreens for these All-Pink Starbursts — unless you'd rather pick through a normal bag for strawberry chews. But let’s face it: pink Starbursts don’t settle. And you’re a pink Starburst, aren't you?