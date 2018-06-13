Let Postmates deliver you free Starbucks coffee through Friday

Based on the success of the Starbucks Happy Hour promotion, it’s clear you can’t get enough of the brew from this coffee chain. And, sure, you love the drink deals the bean behemoth offers to help you get through those mid-afternoon slumps, but the delivery service clearly wins this one. Free Starbucks coffee trumps drinks discounts — unless, of course, you can get both.

So how do you get in on this caffeinated giveaway? Don’t worry, we break down everything you need to know in order to get free Starbucks coffee through Postmates this week.

Free Starbucks coffee through Postmates details

From now — yes, right this second — until Friday, June 15 at 11:59 p.m. EST, you can get free Starbucks coffee when you order it for delivery through Postmates. The deal only applies to a tall iced coffee, but hey, free caffeine is free caffeine, amiright?

Here’s what you need to do to get your free Starbucks coffee through Postmates

Download the Postmates app and sign up for an account

(Available through the iTunes Store or Google Play)

Search for the nearest Starbucks location in the Postmates app

Add that tall iced coffee to your cart

Add anything else your heart desires, like that flaky croissant

Go to your cart and start the checkout process

Finalize your order and wait for your pick-me-up to come to you

Don’t be alarmed when you see the standard cost of a tall Starbucks iced coffee in your cart at checkout; the discount is applied during the checkout process. It might be worth adding that snack box or pastry to your cart, though, since Postmates charges a small cart fee and you will have to pay for delivery.

Other quick things to know: This offer for free Starbucks coffee is only good while supplies last, so you might want to hit order in the a.m. instead of waiting for the afternoon. The deal can also only be used by each customer once, no matter how addicted you are to caffeine. Sorry, guys.

What are you waiting for? Go forth and hit order!