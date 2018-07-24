Get a dozen donuts for $1 to celebrate Krispy Kreme's anniversary

Keeping with tradition, things are getting sweet for the Krispy Kreme 81st anniversary. It’s easy to believe they’ve been going strong for almost a century. They did, after all, figure out the perfect formula for donuts that are both decadent and light as air. You’re going to want to divert your commute to work this week, and maybe next, for some of the delicious discounts and sweet celebrations going on at your nearest location. Trust us on this one.

So other than enjoying one of their completely delicious donuts, what’s in it for you in celebrating the Krispy Kreme 81st anniversary? Eat a healthy dinner, kids, because you’ll be able to pick up a $1 dozen donuts as part of a birthday party promotion. But try not to fill up because there’s also a new Krispy Kreme donut that’s available for a limited time. We have everything you need to know to get your hands on both fried beauties.

How to get $1 dozen for the Krispy Kreme 81st anniversary

Even if you don’t know what you’re going to do with them, you want them. Whether you bring them to your office to surprise your coworkers or have one glorious cheat day at home by yourself, you’ll need to hit stores on Friday, July 27 to get your $1 dozen. You’ll pay only one buck for a dozen of the original glaze donuts when you buy one dozen, which means you’ll have 24 opportunities to glimpse heaven.

But what would a birthday celebration be without some cake and confetti? The new Krispy Kreme donut was clearly created with that thinking in mind. For a limited time you can get the Glazed “Confetti” Donut to help celebrate the Krispy Kreme 81st anniversary.

How to get the new Krispy Kreme donut, Glazed “Confetti”

Just like their luscious Lemon Glaze donut, this one’s only around for a limited time. This colorful creation is vanilla birthday cake flavored dough with confetti sprinkles throughout, glazed in classic Original Glaze, and lightly topped with colorful sprinkles. They might not be plastered with confetti, but once you bite in, you’ll see a kaleidoscope of color baked right in.

These birthday cake-inspired baked goods will only be around from Friday, July 27 to Thursday, August 2. Just make sure your nearest Krispy Kreme location is participating in the $1 dozen promotion and has these limited-edition eats in stock before heading out. You have one short but glorious week to eat as many of them as possible before they disappear. Are you up for it? Sure sounds like a sweet mission to us.