Want free cupcakes? Here's how to get some on National Cupcake Day

Try to eat a cupcake without smiling. We dare you. It's nearly impossible to bite into a fluffy base frosted to perfection and stay glum. That's why we celebrate National Cupcake Day annually on December 15: because they deserve recognition for all the cheering up they do.

As author Sarah Ockler said, "I've never met a problem a proper cupcake couldn't fix."

National Cupcake Day falls on a Saturday this year. And, just like National Taco Day or National Coffee Day, it's an unofficial "official" holiday that comes with perks.

Eliza Leslie, a 19th-century American writer, is said to be the first known baker to use the word "cupcake," when she featured it in her cookbook "Receipts." Though, according to Hummingbird Bakery, Amelia Simmons' 1796 "American Cookery" referred to the dessert as "a cake to be baked in small cups."

There are cupcakes for everything: baby showers, holiday get-togethers, work anniversaries, you name it. Versatile and delicious, the cupcake is basically an art form.

National Cupcake Day: Free cupcake deals

Two cupcake brands with national acclaim are offering deals for Cupcake Day.

Baked by Melissa

Back in September of this year, Baked by Melissa had a free cupcake promotion in honor of its tenth birthday.

Now, Baked by Melissa is giving people who visit any of its 14 retail locations a free cupcake of their choice (no purchase necessary).

This offer lasts all day during normal store hours, a Baked by Melissa spokesperson confirms. Hours vary by location.

In honor of National Cupcake Day, the petite pastry chain is also doing an Instagram giveaway: two lucky winners will receive a Superstar 50-pack of every flavor on the menu.

This Saturday, Baked by Melissa will post on its Instagram account (@bakedbymelissa) about this "Superstar" giveaway. To enter, tag one friend in the comments of the post. Make sure both of you are following the account. Contest hours last from 12:00 a.m. on National Cupcake Day until 11:59 p.m. Sunday night, December 16.

Winners will be announced on Monday, December 17.

Sprinkles Cupcakes

Sprinkles will give away free cupcakes all over New York City on National Cupcake Day (this Saturday) as part of its "Sprinkle Joy" holiday campaign.

A spokesperson tells Metro that the Sprinkles team will travel from destination to destination in a "Sprinkles mobile," but will pass cupcakes around on foot. Stops on their list include Brookfield Place, Rockefeller Center and Times Square. So, be on the lookout.

The Sprinkles crew will be giving out a variety of new holiday flavors and company favorites. And, anyone who receives a free cupcake is encouraged to post a photo on Instagram, tag @sprinklescupcakes and use the National Cupcake Day hashtag. Do all of this, and you could win a dozen more cupcakes.

Sprinkles is also launching a nationwide promo leading up to National Cupcake Day. For a chance to win free cupcakes for a year, sign up for the Sprinkles Perks Program at sprinkles.com/perks and make a purchase at any Sprinkles location until Friday, December 14.

One customer will be chosen in each of Sprinkles' 22 bakeries nationwide around December 20, and winners will be notified by email and/or phone within two days of selection. For full participation rules, click through to Sprinkles' Cupcakes for a Year page.

Regardless of whether or not you sign up for this free cupcake deal before Saturday, keep your eyes peeled for the Sprinkles mobile, and watch your worries melt away.