National French Fry Day 2018: Where to get free french fries today

You're golden: These chains are giving away free or discounted french fries today.

National French Fry Day 2018 is upon us in all its golden, lightly salted, slightly guilt-inducing glory. To celebrate, a number of chains are giving away free french fries today. So throw caution and nutrition facts to the wind and celebrate by picking some up. (And any other way you want to commemorate National French Fry Day 2018. Costumes aren't customary. Yet.)

Here's where you can score free fries around the city and online.

Where to get free french fries today for National French Fry Day 2018

Applebee’s

The all-you-can-eat Riblets & Tenders special, which includes unlimited fries, is $12.99.

Bite Squad

Use code FRYDAY to score free fries from the food-delivery service on orders of $20 or more in honor of National French Fry Day 2018.

BurgerFi

Get free French fries today, house cut, with any purchase. Just mention the offer when you place your order.

Burger King

Download a coupon in the restaurant's app for two small fries and two Original Chicken Sandwiches for $4.99.

Carl’s Jr.

Join the chain's email list, and you'll get a coupon for a free small fries and a drink when you order any Six Dollar Burger.

Del Taco

Oh so you thought National French Fry Day 2018 was only about the plain version of the greasy treat? Think again. Go to Del Taco's website and nab a coupon for $1 off Loaded Fries, from today through July 20 at participating locations nationwide.

Dunkin Donuts

Don't sleep on getting a free order of Dunkin's new donut fries made of croissant dough dusted with cinnamon sugar. The chain is giving away free donut fries to the first 100 guests between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. in these 25 locations.

Hardee's

Join the burger chain's email list to snap up a coupon for a free small fries and drink with the purchase of any ⅓ Pound Thickburger.

McDonald’s

Place an order of $1 or more on the McDonald’s mobile app and a free medium order of fries is yours.

Red Robin

Free French fries today? Try bottomless Steak Fries come free with any Signature Burger.

Wingstop

Sign up for the chain's eClub and you'll get a large order of fries on the house in honor of National French Fry Day 2018.