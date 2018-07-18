Where to get free or cheap hot dog deals for National Hot Dog Day

National Hot Dog Day is July 18 and that means several major stores around town and the country are offering special deals for free or cheap hot dogs. If you’re a hot dog lover and you’re looking for a lunch option for today, National Hot Dog Day may be the day you can score free franks.

According to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council, Americans consume approximately 20 billion hot dogs a year. On the Fourth of July, Americans can consume about 150 million hot dogs alone. And because it’s the summer and the middle of cookout season, hot dogs are a popular food to eat when Americans are firing up their grills.

Nathan’s Famous Hot Dogs in Coney Island holds its annual professional hot dog eating contest to see who can eat the most hot dogs in 10 minutes. This year, reigning hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut set a world record by eating 74 hot dogs and buns.

While we hope you don’t go out and try to beat Joey Chestnut’s hot dog eating world record on National Hot Dog Day, we do hope you go out and take advantage of free or cheap franks on this special day.

Below is a list of major chains offering cheap or free hot dogs for National Hot Dog Day. Bring your appetite.

A baby reaches for their mother's hot dog, circa 1955. Credit: Getty Images

National Hot Dog Day hot dog deals

7-Eleven: The convenience store chain is offering its Big Bite dogs for $1 on National Hot Dog Day. The deal also includes The Reaper hot dog, which is made with Carolina Reaper peppers.

Love’s Travel Stops: If you’re on the road today you might pass by a Love’s Travel Stop shop on the highway. For National Hot Dog Day, Love’s is offering a free hot dog or roller grill item at select locations from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. EST Wednesday.

Did you know it’s #NationalHotDogDay? You better ketchup…

Click the link below. The Love’s cashier scans the barcode on your mobile device. Valid July 18, 2018. Limited to 1 per Customer. No other offers apply. At select locations. While supplies last. https://t.co/80mVamWGXw pic.twitter.com/kjrbr2kXLq — Love's Travel Stops (@LovesTravelStop) July 18, 2018

Sonic Drive-In: Sonic is offering its All American and Chili Cheese hot dogs for $1 for National Hot Dog Day at participating locations. If you’re stopping by a Sonic, it might be the perfect time to wash down your dollar dog with one of their pickle juice slushes.

Chili Cheese or All American? The choice is yours! Text DOG to 876642 to snag $1 Hot Dogs all day tomorrow, July 18. Limit 5. Must mention text to get deal. pic.twitter.com/trW6M2wryi — Sonic Drive-In (@sonicdrivein) July 17, 2018

Philly Pretzel Factory: For National Hot Dog Day, Philly Pretzel Factory is offering its pretzel dog for $1.

We're just about a week away from #NationalHotDogDay! Who can we expect to see on the big day? 🙋



Remember, pretzel hot dogs will be $1 on July 18th and the first 100 visitors to each location will receive a card for a $1 pretzel dog each day in August. pic.twitter.com/kfwXeQe37V — PhillyPretzelFactory (@PPFpretzels) July 10, 2018

Pilot Flying J: If you download the myPilot app, you’ll see an offer for a free hot dog for National Hot Dog Day. Plain and simple.

Dog Haus: Much like, Pilot Flying J, Dog Haus is offering a free frank if you download and register for the Dog Haus app. The deal is only available for new users and is dine-in only.

Portillo's: If you’re in the Midwest or on the West Coast, Portillo's is offering two hot dogs for $5 and is having a week-long celebration of hot dogs.

Hwy 55: On Wednesday, hot dogs are just 99 cents each with a two hot dog limit. The deal is for dine-in only and only available for customers signed up for the My Hwy 55 Rewards Program.