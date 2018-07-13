No biggie, but here's how to get a free Blizzard for National Ice Cream Day

The delicious holiday celebrating that luscious, creamy dessert we all love is finally here. We’re talking, of course, about National Ice Cream Day 2018. We know you don’t need (another) excuse to eat ice cream, especially in the summer, but maybe you thought National Ice Cream Day was all free cups and cones of the sweet treat. Well, we have glorious news, because a free Blizzard is also on the table thanks to the National Ice Cream Day 2018 Dairy Queen deal.

DQ’s living up to their “Fan Food” motto; nothing is more likely to keep you as a fan of the franchise than handing out free servings of their signature ice cream dessert. In case you haven’t hit up the chain in a white, you should check out their Blizzard specials to see what limited edition indulgences are available. Maybe keep your eye on the Dairy Queen Blizzard of the Month, which is pretty and patriotic for July 2018.

Or maybe just go completely nostalgic and enjoy your favorite indulgence from way back when for free. There’s really no wrong way to do this, especially since the mix-ins are sure to please, from cheesecake chunks and Oreos to thick peanut butter swirls and crunchy M&Ms.

Hot to get the National Ice Cream Day 2018 Dairy Queen deal

Enough of all this talk about ice cream and more about the details that will get you a delicious spoonful, right? First, go make sure you have some free space on your phone. All you have to do to cash in on this National Ice Cream Day 2018 Dairy Queen deal is download the DQ app and set up an account. Yes, you really do need to set up the account to get a free Blizzard, so no trying to trick them with just a download.

Sure, you can download the app and set up an account for one day only to get your free Blizzard, but even when the National Ice Cream Day 2018 Dairy Queen deal is over, this app will still get you food deals. Maybe worth keeping around, right?