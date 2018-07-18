Leaked files, new downloads show Fortnite could be releasing for Android soon

Fortnite gamers are anxiously waiting for the Epic Games Fortnite Android release. Someone leaked screenshots of the Android Fortnite game, indicating that the game might be dropping sometime very soon.

Fornite first launched in 2017 and has quickly become one of the most popular games in the world. According to Epic Games, Fortnite has grown to 125 million players worldwide and is available for gaming systems like PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and iOS for iPhone users, but the Fortnite Android version has yet to be released, leaving fans in the dark for some time now.

Fortnite Android leak files

Forbes reports that someone allegedly leaked Fortnite game files hinting that the Fortnite Android release date could be soon. Tracker Network posted a video showing that the latest Fortnite update contains three lines of code that reference the Fortnite Android launch.

According a screenshot from the video, there are files called "Android_Engine.ini," "Android_Game.ini" and "Android_RuntimeOptions.ini" In the video, the Tracker Network says the lines of code are from a recent patch for Fortnite 5.0 (Season 5) and says that based on the names of the files, a Fortnite Android release date will be announced soon.

Latest Fortnite Download, GeForce NOW, SHIELD TV

If you subscribe to the GeForce NOW cloud gaming service for SHIELD TV, you can play a host of games including Fortnite Season 5. While this is not Fortnite for Android, it does show that Epic Games is slowly rolling out Fortnite for other platforms, so that could mean a Fortnite Android release date for mobile devices is coming soon.

Fortnite Android release date: What we know so far

The good news for people waiting for Fortnite to come to Android is that the maker, Epic Games did confirm that the Fortnite Android release is coming this summer. Back in May, the company released a statement about the Fortnite Android release.

"We are targeting this summer for the release," Epic Games said in an announcement on its website in May. "We know many of you are excited for this release, and we promise that when we have more information to share, you’ll hear it from us first."

Although an the Fortnite for Android official release date as not been announced, recent game patches, leaked game files and SHIELD TV availability all indicate that something good might happen for Fortnite fans waiting for the game.