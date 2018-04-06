PSA: Friday the 13th 2018 is almost here

Hope you saved a four-leaf clover from St. Patrick’s Day, because Friday the 13th 2018 is right around the corner. No? Oh well, you have plenty of time to stock up on lucky charms, especially since you’ll be facing the Friday steeped in superstition not once but twice this year.

Or...or...hear us out, you can just lean into the horror surrounding the unofficial holiday and book yourself a spot at the original camp from the Friday the 13th movie franchise. Camp Crystal Lake, as it was called in the films, actually exists — except it’s known as Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, a Boy Scout camp located in New Jersey.

The camp, which is an active Boy Scout camp, has previously offered tours on Friday the 13th, but for Friday the 13th 2018, they’re going all out. Now you can camp overnight. If you dare. Take a deep breath, and go sign up on the Crystal Lake Tours website.

Friday the 13th 2018: Two different dates

Get out that red marker because you’ll need to circle two separate dates this year. Friday the 13th 2018 happens next week on April 13 and then later this year on July 13. And any supremely superstitious readers might want to double down on the good luck, juj, kharma, or whatever you believe in. That’s because 2018, 2019 and 2020 will all have two Friday the 13th. So rock that retro rabbit’s foot keychain and stockpile the luckiest healing crystals out there — if you’re into those sorts of things.

The dreaded day will only come around once a year through 2021 and 2022, but you should know it could be a lot worse. Although you’re getting two Friday the 13th 2018, any given calendar year can have up to three. Cross your fingers that doesn’t happen anytime soon.

Looking for a silver lining? It’s a pretty good excuse for a good old horror movie marathon.