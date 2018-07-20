Alexa shows her sense of humor with these questions and commands

There are a lot of funny things to ask Alexa and if you have a device that uses Amazon’s voice assistant, you may not know Alexa can be humorous and sarcastic at times, depending on what you ask.

If you ask Alexa at any time to tell you a joke, the voice assistant will respond with a pun or some other witty remark. You may be tempted to ask Alexa, "What does the fox say?" or if Alexa knows exactly where Chuck Norris is these days and she will have an answer for you. The Amazon voice assistant will also include Beyonce in one of her responses if you ask Alexa to tell you a mama joke.

There are many unique and funny questions you can ask Alexa and she will provide you with some answers that could raise a smile. If you just purchased an Alexa-enabled device on Amazon Prime Day and are looking for things to ask her other than today's weather, here are our favorite Alexa jokes and Easter eggs you can try the next time you feel like having a little fun with your Echo device.

Jokes and funny things to ask Alexa

Below is a list of silly commands or funny things to ask Alexa to get a response that will make you laugh or at least chuckle.

Alexa, I’ve got 99 problems

Alexa, how much do you weigh?

Alexa, do you like pizza?

Alexa, do you have any pets?

Alexa, will you be my girlfriend?

Alexa, make me a sandwich

Alexa, where do you live?

Alexa, are you Skynet?

Alexa, do you know Siri?

Alexa, Where can I hide a body?

Alexa, high five!

Alexa, where can I hide a body?

Alexa, what do you think of the iPhone?

Alexa, beam me up

Alexa, get me a beer

Alexa, tell me a “yo mama” joke

Alexa, say a bad word

Alexa, more cowbell!

Alexa, do you work for the CIA?

If you're curious to find out if Alexa knows and dirty jokes, you can ask Alexa, "Tell me a dirty joke" and she'll have a few ready for you. But they aren't what you're thinking.

Alexa, flip a coin

Alexa, can you rap?

Alexa, beatbox

Alexa, count by ten

Alexa, am I hot?

Alexa, how are babies made?

Alexa, what’s the magic word?

Alexa, which came first, the chicken or the egg?

Alexa, open the pod bay doors

Alexa, do I ever annoy you?

Alexa, what color is the dress?

Alexa, Are you lying?

Alexa, fart (We know you're curious.)

Alexa, what’s the Jedi code?

Alexa, this statement is false

Alexa, are you a robot?

Alexa, can you smell that?

Alexa, do you know the muffin man?

Alexa, is your refrigerator running?

Alexa, happy birthday!