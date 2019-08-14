How to get verified on Instagram (2019)

Here’s how to get verified on Instagram in 2019.



As Instagram continues to grow in popularity, celebrities, influencers and brands look to get verified on Instagram to show their fans and followers that they are authentic.



As your Instagram account for your business or brand grows, there might be others fake accounts pretending to be your account. That’s why there’s a process to get verified on Instagram to show the online world you’re Instagram account is real.

What is an Instagram verified badge?

You probably have seen most popular celebrities, brands, public figures have a little blue check next to their Instagram handle, making the account verified by Instagram, but what exactly is it?



According to Instagram, a verified Instagram account simply means that Instagram has confirmed that the Instagram account “is the authentic presence of the public figure, celebrity or global brand it represents.”

How to get a verified on Instagram (blue check)

In order to get verified on Instagram, you must put in a request through Instagram. There are certain eligibility requirements that need to be met in order to receive a verified badge. Aside from following Instagram’s Terms of Service and Community Guidlines, your Instagram account must meet the following criteria to be considered for a verified badge.

Authentic: This is a no-brainer. The Instagram account you’re using to apply for a verification badge must represent a real person or registered to a legitimate business or brand. Before submitting your application for an Instagram verified badge, you must enter your full name and submit a form of identification such as a government-issued ID, driver’s license or passport.

Unique: The Instagram account applying for the blue check must be the “unique presence of the person or business it represents.” Instagram notes that only one account per person may be verified.

Complete: The Instagram account must be public and have a bio, a profile photo, and more than one post.

Notable: According to Instagram, the brand or person must be well known, highly searched for and appear in news sources. If you’re a new artist or business just starting, this might be tough to achieve and you might need to wait until your name or business grows to increase the chances of receiving a verified badge.

For more information about getting a verified badge, visit Instagram’s help page.

While it is not guaranteed that you will receive a little blue check to make your account verfified, Instagram does list some of the criteria that needs to be met.

Steps to apply for an Instagram verification badge

You can apply for a verified badge on your mobile device.

While logged in:

Tap Settings

Tap Account

Tap Request Verification, fill out and submit the application.

That’s it. Once you’ve applied, Instagram will review your application and let you know if your account qualifies as a verified account. Good luck.