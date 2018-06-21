Instagram rolls out IGTV app to post videos up to one hour

Here's what you need to know about the new app and Instagram feature.

Instagram announced it will launch IGTV — a new feature that will let users upload videos that are up to one hour in length.

During a special event in San Francisco, the company said it plans to roll out the feature that will give users more camera time. Previously, users were only allowed to upload videos to Instagram that were only a minute long.

Instagram CEO Kevin Systrom says IGTV will be a standalone app and will also be integrated into the regular Instagram app. IGTV will be an all-vertical vertical video format, and according to Instagram the vertical format on IGTV is made for how most people use their phone and will give users a different kind of video experience that is dedicated to vertical video — a format that usually feels unnatural to viewers. "It’s time for video to move forward, and evolve, Systrom said at the event. "IGTV is for watching long-form videos from your favorite creators."

According to Systrom, IGTV will start playing as soon as you open the app, similar to the experience of turning on the television. You won’t need to search for things to watch as it will be right there as soon as you launch the app. "You can swipe up to discover more — switch between 'For You,' 'Following,' 'Popular' and 'Continue Watching'," according to Systrom.

"You can also like, comment and send videos to friends in Direct," he added.

The channel feature appears to be like watching TV, except each IGTV channel will belong to a creator. When you follow an Instagram creator, their channel will add to your list of channels. According to Instagram, anyone can be an IGTV creator and users will be able to upload IGTV videos directly from the app or on the web.

IGTV: What we know so far

Instagram has a mobile-first strategy and says it was created the way most people use their phones. Those who are used to creating video for YouTube and other video hosting platforms are taught to shoot video horizontal to fit the normal aspect ratio for video. Instagram wants to change the video viewing and creation experience by creating a platform specifically for vertical video.

According to Instagram, the new video feature will first focus on popular content creators with a large following. We wouldn’t be surprised if celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Taylor Swift get their own IGTV channel with the new feature launches. TechCrunch reports that everyone except for new accounts and accounts without many followers will be able to upload hour-long videos at first.

When does IGTV come out?

If you’re anxious to fire up IGTV and see what (or who) is on, you’re in luck Instagram rolled out the standalone IGTV app and it’s available on iOS and Android.

As of now, there are no ads in IGTV, but just like every other video feature on social networks, there will probably be ads in the future.

If Instagram wants IGTV to be a success, the social network has the audience to make it happen. During the launch event in San Francisco, Systrom announced that Instagram has reached one billion users since its launch in 2010.

