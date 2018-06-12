Get dad some new toys for his tool box. Photo by Qualtry

No, the calendar isn’t deceiving you. Father’s Day is this Sunday, June 17. Didn’t have time to shop for dad? No worries, we have the perfect quick solution. Check out our guide to 10 last-minute Father's Day gifts on Amazon you can order for dad before his big day this weekend.

Last-minute Father's Day gifts on Amazon

1. Qualtry personal engraved hammer

It’s hammer time, well that is if your pop is a handyman. Surely, he has plenty of hammers, but not one that’s embossed with a unique message. Use the special 10 percent discount code for Metro shoppers, “qualtrymetro” when customizing your hammer. $38.49

2. LuMee Duo cellphone case for iPhone 8Plus

Sure, you are the light of your dad’s life, but let’s face it, you’re not around all the time. Gift dad a new illuminated cellphone case this Sunday. If he’s not using the case’s dual lights on the front and back to take photos it also doubles as a pocket flashlight. Pretty neat! $41

3. Society6 Mountain Fog Wall Tapestry Small

Possibly, dad is seeking to redo his man cave? A massive mountain printed wall tapestry just might be the finishing touch. $43

4. Qualtry personalized engraved cutting board with handle

Is dad known for his famous Sunday suppers that lure everyone back home to the original homestead? If so, every dad-chef needs an engraved cutting board. You pick the message and leave the cooking to him! $62

5. Society6 pug lift carry-all pouch

Okay, we all laugh at dad’s jokes even if they’re a bit rough. Keep dad’s sense of humor in check with this laugh-out-loud carry-all pouch. You can even put some ice cream money inside—you know, if he’s no working on building his dad-bod this summer. $15

6. Twelvelittle unisex 3-in-1 fold over tote

Many newbie daddies are experiencing their first official Father’s Day this Sunday. New dads are accustomed to diaper duty, but probably not the most masculine diaper bags. Gift the new dad a cool camo print diaper tote. You know, something he won’t be embarrassed to carry to the park. $175

7. Society6 rad dad mug 11 oz.

He’s not just a dad. No, he’s a rad dad. This mug sums up our thoughts about dad in one cup of coffee. $15

8. HAGGAR men’s performance-plain Pro golf shorts

Does your dad love to golf? Perfect! Gift him a new pair of performance golf shorts this Sunday. He’ll love them. $33

9. Qualtry personalized door mats outside

No matter what present you decide on, remember family is everything. Buying dad, a personalized doormat with the family name at its base keeps that sentiment alive every time you come to visit. Or at least every time he opens the front door. $46

10. Society6 men’s the coolest dad in town/white fitted tee

It wouldn’t be Father’s Day without gifting him a dad-inspired t-shirt. This shirt, "the coolest dad in town," pretty much sums up dad. $24