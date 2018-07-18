Missed Prime Day? You can make money for shopping on Amazon

So you missed Amazon Prime Day — we’re sorry to say. But we have great news: you can actually make money on Amazon.

How to make money on Amazon

All you have to do to make money on Amazon is share your purchase history with the ShopTracker app, a free rewards program that’s part of the Harris Poll Online Panel, which does Internet marketplace research "allowing for greater insight into how people are using their computers or mobile devices to make purchases throughout the United States."

To make money on Amazon, all you have to do is sign up on the website and download the ShopTracker app (which will automatically remove "your name, shipping address and any payment information before your purchase history is shared.") Log in to your Amazon account to sync it with the app (you’ll find instructions when you download ShopTracker).

Each month you’ll be given a survey to provide feedback about your purchases (it reportedly takes just two minutes). In return, a $3 Visa gift code will be sent to your email within 48 hours. This equates to $36 per year, and ShopTracker will remind you when to fill out the surveys each month.

More on ShopTracker’s privacy policy

"When you use our Site or any of our software, and participate in market research activities, we may collect information about your device, system and network," Harris Poll Online’s privacy policy states. "This includes information such as your Internet Protocol (IP) address, the type of browser you are using, the date and time of your visit, the web page you have visited immediately prior to visiting this Site, device identifier, device model, operating system, and language set."

"In research in which the participants are intended to remain anonymous, we use tools and methods to make sure that there is no reasonable possibility of identifying an individual participant in the reports that we create for our clients," it states. The privacy policy also lays out instances in which they may share your information.

If you have any questions, click through to their extensive FAQ page about how to make money on Amazon. They include guidance for when you change your Amazon password, how long you have to participate and much more.

Happy shopping — it's one of the easiest ways to make money online.