Here are the Whole Foods deals for Amazon Prime Day

Amazon Prime Day isn’t just for great deals on electronics and apparel. Prime members can take advantage of Whole Foods discounts during of Amazon Prime Day

Since Amazon bought Whole Foods Markt for $13.7 billion, the company has been rolling out special benefits for Prime members which include Whole Foods discounts that are hard to resist.

For Amazon Prime Day, the company announced a 36-hour sale beginning Monday at 3 p.m. EST. If you’re not looking for a mega-deal on a tablet or pair of wireless headphones, but want to save money at WholeFoods, your Amazon Prime membership could save yourself some money on Amazon’s deal day.

Amazon Prime Day Whole Foods discounts

According to Amazon, if you spend $10 in-store, you get $10 on Amazon for Prime Day. In order to take advantage of this deal, Prime members must scan your Prime Code or use your mobile number at the Whole Foods Market checkout from July 11 to July 17.

If you shop at Whole Foods Market and use the Amazon Prime Rewards Visa card, you can receive 10 percent back, on up to a purchase of $400.

If you’re thinking about trying the Whole Foods delivery service, Amazon Prime Day is a good time to try it. If you use Whole Foods delivery through Prime Now, you can receive $10 off the order if you shop before Tuesday plus an additional $10 off toward a future order.

Since Amazon Prime Day is really about the company wanting you to invest in its products, many Whole Foods Market locations are offering huge savings on Alexa products such as Fire TV and Echo. While your main goal is finding a deal on organic goodies for your pantry, Amazon still wants to push its electronics while you’re shopping at Whole Foods.

If you’re shopping in-store at and searching for Whole Foods discounts, you’ll see signs for Prime member discounts for Prime Day. In addition, if you use the Whole Foods app, you’ll see all the deals and discounts listed there.

Some of the notable Amazon Prime Day deals at Whole Foods Market include 2 for $5 for organic strawberries, boneless chicken breasts for $3.99 per pound, buy one, get one free Allegro bagged coffee, Waterloo Sparkling Water, two for $7 for a 12 pack, buy one get one free for Honey Nut Cheerios. Other deals can be found on the Whole Foods website and on the Whole Foods app.

While these deals may not compare to a mega-savings for a new electronic device, if you’re someone who always takes advantage of a deal and thought Amazon Prime Day only applied to USB chargers, iPhone cases and personal fitness devices, you can still take advantage of a few deals while shopping for groceries as a Prime member.