New York Transit Museum’s Grand Central Gallery & store welcomes back holiday train show - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

Celebrating its 18th year, the New York Transit Museum’s Grand Central Gallery & Store will be hosting it’s annual free holiday-themed miniature eclectic railroad that shows off the city’s wonderful landmarks.

The train showcases Lionel model trains traveling across a 34’ long, two-level, “O” gauge mode. The Transit museum’s collection of model trains includes miniatures of Metro-North, Polar Express, and vintage subway sets. The track starts in Grand Central and brings viewers along to a journey to the North Pole.

The Holiday Train Show will feature artwork from Julia Wertz, who well-known for her black-and-white streetscapes.

New York Transit Museum Director Concetta Bencivenga said in a press release that, “This show is a family tradition, providing a sparkling and joyful place for our customers and visitors to be delighted by the magic of miniature trains and Julia Wertz’s impressive artwork.”

Bencivenga added, “We’ve added some new tiny surprises to the layout this year – including Pearl Paint, the Lennox Lounge, and the Carnegie Deli – and we encourage everyone to look closely to find them!”

The Holiday Train Show is sponsored by Con Edison, and the Additional support is provided by Interactive Elements Inc. and other donors. The exhibitions at the New York Transit Museum are supported by funds provided by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council. They also funded by the New York State Council on the Arts, New York State Legislature, and Governor Cuomo. The Hugoton Foundation also supports the Grand Central gallery.

The show is on view until February 23rd, 2020. You can visit The New York Transit Museum Gallery & Store at Grand Central, located in the shuttle passage on 42nd street and Park Avenue. It is adjacent to the Station Master’s Office. It is opened Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

It is free to the public, year-round. For more information, go to nytransitmuseum.org/visit.