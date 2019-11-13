The Best Holiday Markets to Shop in NYC 2019 - Metro US

Sign up for our COVID-19 newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest coronavirus news throughout New York City

New York City Holiday markets are nothing short of iconic. Despite being flooded with tourists at any given time this holiday season, New York City holiday markets are quintessential. No matter what kind of gift you’re looking for, chances are one of these markets has it. From the perfect gift for your foodie friend to eco-friendly gifts and beyond, these spots have got you covered.

This holiday season, do not miss out on the fun by shopping at one or more of these special spots.

Union Square Holiday Market

When you think about holiday markets in NYC, this is probably the first that comes to mind. The Iconic market has tons of local items, and this year, it’s being upgraded. This year, they are adding new sections to the market, such as Little Brooklyn, a warming station, and more. When you check out this market, here are three vendors you should look for: No Chewing Allowed, Victoria Bekerman and A&V Art.

November 21- December 24, 2019, Monday – Friday 11 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., Union Square Park, South Side

The Bank of America Winter Village at Bryant Park

Returning for its 18th year, NYC welcomes back Winter Village at Bryant Park. The village opened on Halloween and will remain open until March of 2020. Some must-see shops and vendors include: Hella Cocktail Company, Verrier Handcrafted, and Olfactory. On top of the wonderful shopping, the winter village also offers a free ice-skating rink and a ton of great food options.

Now– January 5, 2020, Monday – Friday 11a.m.-8 p.m., Saturday- Sunday 10 a.m.-8 p.m., Bryant Park, on 6th ave between w 41 street and w 42 street

Grand Central Holiday Fair

As the winter weather inches closer, being outdoors feels impossible some days. If you prefer to shop strictly inside, the Grand Central Holiday Fair is the perfect spot for you to check out. The vendors at this fair focus on locally-sourced, American -made, and socially conscious items, making it super easy to check off everyone on your list. Forty vendors are chosen by a special committee. Some must-see vendors include Elke Van Dyke Design, Playhardlookdope, and Ela Rae.

November 18- December 24, 2019, Monday – Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m.- 7 p.m., Sunday 11 a.m.-6 p.m., Vanderbilt Hall, Grand Central Station, 89 E 42nd Street and Park Ave

Columbus Circle Holiday Market

If you know New York, then you know Columbus Circle. The stunning market is making it’s return to the big apple. The vendors here are well-known for their fun and elegant items to purchase. As your strolling along, don’t forget to soak in the view of Central Park. If you’re in the area, here are some vendors you need to check out: California Street Food, The Baking Bean, and Fries + Beer by The Truffleist.

December 4- December 24, 2019, Monday – Friday 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m.- 8 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. – 7 p.m., Columbus Circle, 59th street and Central Park West

Industry City Holiday Market by WantedDesign

This year, Industry city is bringing back its popular holiday market. The market focused on Brooklyn-made gifts for everyone on your list. Although the market focuses on local makers, it will also have national and international brands showcased. Besides just shopping, this market will have a ton of complimentary activities such as ornament designing workshops, book signings, and more. When stopping by the market, do not forget to visit DBA This, MENU, and JM General while shopping!

December 6- December 22, Friday through Sunday the first three weekends of December from 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m., Industry City’s Building 5, 51 35th Street Brooklyn

Showfields

Although Showfields is open year-round, there’s no better place to get funky gifts. Showfields is called “the most interesting store in the world,” so what better place to pick up gifts and goodies for your friends, family, and of course, yourself. Showfields has a focus on gifts that you cannot find anywhere else (seriously.) Be sure to check out Akalo, S’well, and Each & Every on your next Showfield’s visit.

Year-round market, Monday from 12 p.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 11 a.m. – 7 p.m., 11 Bond Street