Is your favorite cereal being recalled for salmonella?

Kellogg's has announced a recall for Honey Smacks cereal after it was reported some boxes have been contaminated with salmonella. Credit: Getty Images

The Kellogg Company has just announced a cereal recall for specific packages of Honey Smacks cereal because some of the boxes may be contaminated with salmonella.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced Thursday there has been at least 73 Salmonella outbreaks from 31 different states, all linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal.

Kellogg has launched an investigation with a third-party manufacturer the company uses to manufacture the popular children’s cereal after the Food & Drug Administration and the CDC reported illnesses caused by the contaminated cereal.

OUTBREAK: An outbreak of 73 Salmonella infections from 31 states has been linked to Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal. Do not eat recalled cereal. Throw it away or return it to the place of purchase. https://t.co/G5WyEiWp5A pic.twitter.com/YjqMTJbQYx — CDC (@CDCgov) June 15, 2018

Honey Smacks cereal recall 2018

The Honey Smacks cereal recall affects 15.3 oz. and 23 oz. boxes with UPC codes 3800039103 and 3800014810 The “Best If Used By Dates” range between June 14, 2018 and June 14, 2019.

The CDC urges people not to eat recalled Kellogg’s Honey Smacks cereal and to throw it away or return it to the store it was purchased from for a refund or contact Kellogg’s directly. The CDC also advises to stop eating the recalled cereal even if no one got sick from it.

Salmonella symptoms

According to the CDC, most people infected with Salmonella may experience diarrhea, fever and abdominal cramps within the first 12-72 hours after consuming food that has been affected by the bacteria.

Consumers are urged to contact a healthcare professional immediately if you believe you have got sick from the Honey Smacks cereal recall.

Salmonella fruit recall

In addition to the cereal recall affecting Honey Smacks, the CDC also announced cut watermelon, honeydew and cantaloupe, as well as fruit salads sold at Walmart, Kroger, Walgreens, Sprouts Farmers Market, Costco and Whole Foods may be contaminated with salmonella. The FDA posted a full list of stores and locations where it believes contaminated melon was sold. It seems to be a bad week for foods we all enjoy.