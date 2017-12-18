SNL Comedian gets Hillary Clinton tattoo and her response is epic

SNL’s Pete Davidson got a Christmas gift for himself ... and for Hillary Clinton.

The 24-year-old actor/comedian posted a photo of his new ink — a miniature portrait of Clinton on his right leg — to Instagram with the caption: "Wanted to get @hillaryclinton a Christmas gift so I got a tattoo of my hero. Thanks for being such a badass and one of the strongest people in the universe."

It’s the sole picture on his profile at the moment, and his followers are giving mixed reviews.

"That’s not a tattoo, it’s a lifelong regret," one user commented. Others called out the fact that his father died on Sept. 11, and Davidson chose to memorialize Clinton before him.

Davidson has publically discussed his use of marijuana, which he claims turned from medicinal — to help him deal with Chrohn's disease — to a dependency. Back in March, he announced that he was sober for the first time in eight years, but in response to his new ink, critics were quick to question whether or not the comedian has strayed from that sobriety, claiming he couldn't have made the decision straight-of-mind.

Others, however, called the tattoo "amazing" and expressed their love for Clinton, addressing the haters as nothing more than that: haters.

The best part? Clinton actually commented.

Hillary Clinton responded to Pete Davidson’s tattoo of her face and I think Pete’s dead now. pic.twitter.com/Bisq3wKMSv — Jillian Sederholm (@JillianSed) December 16, 2017

"Thanks, @petedavidson. This makes it significantly less awkward that I’ve had a Pete Davidson tattoo for years," Clinton wrote. "But seriously, I’m honored. Merry Christmas my friend."

To which (naturally) Davidson replied, "OMG WHAAAAAAAAT!!!!"

The artist who did the tatt, Jon Mesa of NYC's No Idols Tattoo, posted a picture to confirm that it did indeed happen.

A post shared by Tattoo Artist 🇩🇴 (@jonmesa) on Dec 15, 2017 at 5:56pm PST

Clinton spokesperson Nick Merrill told The Washington Post, that she'd seen the comedian’s Instagram on a flight back from L.A. He confirmed that Clinton does not in fact have a tattoo of Davidson (which we could have guessed).

Though this is far from a raging trend, Davidson isn’t the only one who made his love for Clinton permanent.

One man even got Clinton’s face tattooed on his body to prove his faith in her winning the 2016 presidential election. "Instead of talking about her winning…I wanted to do something to prove it. You know, put my money where my mouth is," he told Fox 13.

Moral of the story? Whether or not you agree with these tattoos, make sure your devotion is longstanding because ink ultimately is. It can stand the test of time.