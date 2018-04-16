More than 200 million eggs have been recalled due to salmonella scare

If you've recently purchased eggs from Walmart, you should check the packaging.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced an egg recall because of a recent salmonella contamination scare.

More than 200 million eggs are being recalled over recent concerns over a salmonella contamination that has spread across nine states. According to the Food and Drug Administration, the contamination originated at a farm in North Carolina.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the egg recall in a statement Friday that the recalled eggs from the North Carolina farm were distributed to restaurants and supermarkets in Colorado, Florida, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina and West Virginia.

The FDA has reported 22 illnesses related to the recent incident.

Egg recall: Brands possibly contaminated

The FDA reports eggs from the following the brands have been recalled including “loose” eggs that are distributed to various restaurants in large quantities.

— Coburn Farms

— Country Daybreak

— Food Lion

— Glenview

— Great Value

— Nelms

— Sunshine Farms

The Food Lion brand is sold at Food Lion supermarkets and has been pulled off its shelves due to the salmonella scare. The Great Value brand is sold at Walmart.

Check cartons to see if it is part of salmonella egg recall

According to the FDA, the affected egg cartons are labeled with the plant number P-1065 with packing dates ranging from 011 through 102, using the Julian date system, which is used on some egg cartons to represent the day the eggs were packed. That number can be found on the side of the carton or packaging.

The FDA urges consumers who have purchased eggs that could contain salmonella to immediately discontinue use and return them to the place they were purchased for a full refund. If you have questions concerning your eggs or the packaging date on the container, you can call Hyde County Farms in North Carolina at (855) 215-5730.

What is Salmonella and what are the symptoms?

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), salmonella is a bacteria that has the potential to cause serious and sometimes fatal infections, especially in young children, the elderly and those with weakened immune systems.

The symptoms of salmonella infection (salmonellosis) are similar to other food poisoning ailments and can include diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and cramping. In severe and rare cases a salmonella infection can spread from the intestines into the bloodstream and other parts of the body, resulting in hospitalization.

Common foods that salmonella can be found in raw or undercooked eggs and meat, raw milk and contaminated water. Salmonella can also contaminate fruits and vegetables.

According to the CDC, there are approximately 1.2 million illnesses, 23,000 hospitalizations and 450 deaths each year in the United States caused by salmonella. If you think you or a family member might be suffering from salmonella, see your doctor immediately.