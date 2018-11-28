PHOTOS: Boston tree lighting brings holiday cheer to Faneuil Hall

These pups, Molly and Hazel, dressed up as holiday elves for the Faneuil Hall tree lighting.

Red Sox mascot Wally got into the holiday spirit at the Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting.

The holiday season is here, and that means multiple Boston tree lighting events.

The Faneuil Hall tree lighting 2018 took place on Tuesday, Nov. 27, and featured a visit from Santa, of course, along with the Mayor’s community Gospel Choir and Brynn Cartelli, a Massachusetts native and winner of the 14th season of The Voice.

Tuesday’s event drew a huge crowd as many missed out on a bit of holiday cheer when an earlier Boston tree lighting event was canceled.

The Copley Square Tree Lighting was scheduled for Monday, Nov. 26, but the Boston Park’s and Recreation Department was forced to cancel that event due to inclement weather.

But if you missed out on the Faneuil Hall tree lighting as well, don’t worry — there’s more Boston tree lighting events to get you into the holiday spirit.

Next Boston Tree Lighting: Boston Common

The next Boston tree lighting takes place on Boston Common on Thursday, Nov. 29 from 6 to 8 p.m.

The Boston Common Tree Lighting features Karen Casey, Deputy Premier of Nova Scotia, as that Christmas tree is the one which came all the way from the Canadian province. Casey will join Boston Mayor Marty Walsh onstage online with members of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and Santa Claus.



Teresa Simpson and Ross McKellar pose in front of the tree they donated to for Nova Scotia’s annual Tree for Boston gift. Provided by Nova Scotia Communications

WCVB’s Anthony Everett and Shayna Seymour will host the Boston tree lighting broadcast, which you can watch live on Channel 5 beginning at 7 p.m.

The broadcast will include way more than just the actual lighting of the Christmas tree. The event includes multiplatinum pop star Andy Grammer, music from Nova Scotia’s Hillsburn and Makayla Lynn, local recording artist Phaedra, Willy Wonka from “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” the cast of North Shore Music Theater’s “A Christmas Carol” and the Morning Star Baptist Church Gospel Choir. The show will close with a pyrotechnic display by Atlas PyroVision.