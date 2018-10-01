Red Sox owners planning to build new performing arts venue 'Fenway Theater'

Boston’s Fenway neighborhood could be getting a new performing arts center soon called the Fenway Theater.

Fenway Sports Group, the parent company of the Boston Red Sox, recently announced that it will “actively explore” the development of a 5,000-capacity performing arts venue in partnership with Live Nation.

The Fenway Theater would be built adjacent to Fenway Park on a piece of land known as the Triangle Lot, which is wedged between Lansdowne and Ipswich streets.

“The success of Fenway Park as a year-round venue has paved the way for this project, which will ensure the Lansdowne Street area remains a true entertainment district in Boston,” said Fenway Sports Group Chairman Tom Werner in a statement. “To have an intimate, indoor performing arts space for smaller-scale events will allow for a wider array of uses throughout the year.”

Fenway Theater could be ‘epicenter’ of performing arts in Boston

The idea for the Fenway Theater was borne out of Fenway Sports Group’s real estate division, Fenway Sports Group Real Estate. Though the organization has not laid out a timeline for the project, formal design plans are underway, as are talks with city officials.

“We look forward to working with Mayor Walsh, the Boston Planning & Development Agency, other city agencies, and our neighbors on the design concepts and operational plans as we embark on the formal approval process for this exciting project,” Werner said.

The Fenway Theater could partner with locals schools, colleges and neighborhood organizations for events as well, per Fenway Sports Group, to create “an epicenter for the performing arts community.”

Don Law, New England president of Crossroads and Live Nation, said in a statement that he looks forward to making the Fenway Theater “an essential stop for artists planning tours in the Boston area.”

The Fenway Theater would be owned by Fenway Sports Group and operated by the Fenway Music Company, a newly-formed partnership between Fenway Sports Management and Crossroads Presents, a concert promotion and management company within Live Nation. Fenway Music Company will book, manage and operate the Fenway Theater, as well as the House of Blues Boston on Lansdowne Street.

House of Blues Boston next to Fenway Park. Wikimedia Commons