Baby found dead in Manhattan hotel, two women in police custody released

The New York Police Department has released two unidentified women that were taken into custody following the death of a 4-month-old baby boy at the Hotel Pennsylvania in Manhattan over the weekend.

The women, identified as the baby boy’s step-sister and her fiancee from Delaware, were released without charges after police were called to the hotel located at 7th Avenue and West 33rd Street.

Hotel staff called 911 around 1 a.m. after the two women were seen intoxicated and wandering around with the child.

The women, ages 24 and 26, were reportedly trying to book a room for the night when hotel staff noticed the baby was not moving.

Police arrived at the Manhattan hotel to find the child unresponsive and immediately brought the baby to NYU Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Baby found unresponsive at Manhattan hotel to undergo autopsy

According to ABC7, the baby did not appear to have any obvious signs of trauma. An autopsy has been ordered in the case.

Police have since released the name of the child as Dominic Greene from Wilmington, Delaware.

Drugs were recovered at the scene with the two women most likely to face charges at a later date.