Burglar beats Bronx grandma with crowbar

A Bronx grandmother was brutally attacked in her Pelham Gardens home by a crowbar-wielding burglar earlier this week. (iStock)

A Bronx grandmother was brutally attacked in her home by a crowbar-wielding burglar earlier this week, the New York Daily News reported Thursday.

The 64-year-old victim, identified only as Nat, was assaulted Monday morning after finding the masked suspect on a second-floor landing as she came back inside her Pelham Gardens home from moving her car, she told the Daily News.

“When he jumped in front of me, you have no idea how it felt,” Nat said.

She screamed upon seeing the burglar, and he covered her mouth, pushed her into a bedroom and demanded money. Nat told him there wasn’t much cash in the home and grabbed his mask, which is “what made him mad,” she said.

The suspect then attacked her with a crowbar, hitting her several times on the head and elbow, which was shattered in the melee.

“I thought, ‘If he hits me again, he will kill me for sure,’” Nat said.

Her attacker tried to tie up her arms, but because of her elbow injury, Nat could not put her arm behind her back, so he bound her ankles with a telephone cord that he ripped out of the wall.

He then proceeded to search the bedroom and went through her purse. He made off with about $500 and jewelry, including Nat’s wedding band, which she had worn for more than four decades and gave him after he almost broke her finger trying to take it off of her, she said.

A few minutes after the suspect left, Nat untied herself and ran to a neighbor, who dialed 911. She was treated at Jacobi Hospital and received six stitches above her eye and will require surgery on her arm.

The suspect is still at large. Police said that he is 5 feet 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing a hoodie, black jacket, backpack, blue jeans and tan boots.

Anyone with information about the attack should call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.