'Fearless Girl' may get new permanent home in NYC

Last year, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced that the "Fearless Girl" would stay in place until International Women's Day, March 8. Now, there's news that it might be around even longer.

New York City’s “Fearless Girl” statue may be here to stay permanently.

Fans of the bronze girl, who stands with her hands on her hips across from the iconic Wall Street “Charging Bull,” have been asking for officials to make her a permanent fixture for a while.

Now, the Mayor Bill de Blasio’s office and State Street Global Advisors, the financial firm behind the statue, are in talks to find her — and her animal adversary — a new, long-term home.

AdWeek reported that “multiple sources close to the matter” have confirmed that negotiations are underway to make the “Fearless Girl” and “Charging Bull” statues permanent.

“The only issue yet to be determined,” AdWeek reports, “is whether they will stay in their current location, which could be redesigned, or be moved to a new one.”

“Fearless Girl” was originally installed in 2017, on March 8, which is International Women’s Day. After advocates spoke out in support of the statue, which quickly became a popular attraction, de Blasio announced that it would stay put until 2018’s International Women’s Day.

Not everyone is a fan of the “Fearless Girl,” though. Arturo Di Modica, the sculptor behind the “Charging Bull,” said that the addition of the bronze girl in front of his work without his permission violated his legal rights.

Still, the pair has been popular.

“Since we placed Fearless Girl in New York City on International Women’s Day last year, she has inspired millions around the world and drawn thousands of visitors,” a State Street Global Advisors spokesperson said in statement. “We are currently working with the Mayor’s Office to determine a permanent solution to keep Fearless Girl in New York City so she can continue to promote the power of having more women in leadership.”

When reached for comment, Natalie Grybauskas, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, reiterated the statue’s reputation.

“The message of the Fearless Girl statue has resonated with New Yorkers and visitors alike,” she said in a statement. “Its enthusiastic reception has been heartening, and we are discussing various approaches to ensure this statue continues to be a part of the city’s civic life.”