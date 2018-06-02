Home
 
Governors Ball 2018 kicks off with epic musical performances

Day One of the annual Governors Ball music festival started off strong with performances from Jack White, Post Malone, Damian Jr Gong Marley and more.
By
Sarah Luoma
 Published : June 02, 2018 | Updated : June 02, 2018
Governors Ball 2018 Day One
  The crowd at Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    1 of 15

    The crowd at Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler

  Post Malone makes the crowd go wild at Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    2 of 15

    Post Malone makes the crowd go wild at Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler

  Post Malone performing at Day One of Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    3 of 15

    Post Malone performing at Day One of Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler

  Damian Jr. Gong Marley performs at Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    4 of 15

    Damian Jr. Gong Marley performs at Governors Ball 2018 Photo: Bess Adler

  Damian Jr. Gong Marley performs at Governors Ball 2018 Day One Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    5 of 15

    Damian Jr. Gong Marley performs at Governors Ball 2018 Day One Photo: Bess Adler

  The Yeah Yeah Yeahs take the stage at Governors Ball 2018. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    6 of 15

    The Yeah Yeah Yeahs take the stage at Governors Ball 2018. Photo: Bess Adler

  The Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform at Governors Ball 2018. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    7 of 15

    The Yeah Yeah Yeahs perform at Governors Ball 2018. Photo: Bess Adler

  Governors Ball 2018 Day One performances. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    8 of 15

    Governors Ball 2018 Day One performances. Photo: Bess Adler

  The crowd at Governors Ball 2018 Day One performances. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    9 of 15

    The crowd at Governors Ball 2018 Day One performances. Photo: Bess Adler

  Governors Ball 2018 Day One was filled with excited fans. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    10 of 15

    Governors Ball 2018 Day One was filled with excited fans. Photo: Bess Adler

  James Blake performs at Governors Ball 2018 Day One. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    11 of 15

    James Blake performs at Governors Ball 2018 Day One. Photo: Bess Adler

  James Blake performs at Governors Ball 2018 Day One. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    12 of 15

    James Blake performs at Governors Ball 2018 Day One. Photo: Bess Adler

  Jack White on stage at the Governors Ball 2018. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    13 of 15

    Jack White on stage at the Governors Ball 2018. Photo: Bess Adler

  Jack White performing on Day One of the Governors Ball. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    14 of 15

    Jack White performing on Day One of the Governors Ball. Photo: Bess Adler

  Governors Ball 2018 Day One. Photo: Bess Adler
    Image Zoom
    15 of 15

    Governors Ball 2018 Day One. Photo: Bess Adler

The 2018 Governors Ball in New York’s Randalls Island Park kicked off its three-day music event on June 1 with some major talent. Headliner Post Malone performed an evening set on Day One, getting the crowd wild and excited with his well-known tracks; Too Young, Beerbongs & Bentleys, No Option, Psycho, and Candy Pain.

In the midst of his performance, the rapper stopped his song to check in on a female fan who looked to be in trouble.  “Hold on, someone needs help down there,” Post announced. The medical team rushed in to address the fan’s needs.

Prior to Post Malone taking the stage, the crowd enjoyed performances from indie rockers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Goldlinks, Damian Jr. Gong Marley, The Glitch Mob, popstar Shawn Mendes, Belly, who riled the crowd with his dislike of President Donald Trumps immigration policies, Alvvays, newcomer Maggie Rogers, London’s James Blake and more.

Around 10 p.m. Jack White took the stage in a two-hour set to sing some of his beloved White Stripes tracks as well as solo works and songs from the Raconteurs. White also had words for Donald Trump prior to singing his well-known piece Icky Thump. "This one's for you, Trump. Why don't you kick yourself out? You're an immigrant, too."

An epic first day, the Governors Ball 2018 Day Two is set to bring performers Travis Scott, Halsey, Diplo & Mark Ronson, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Cut Copy, Russ, Lany and more.

Organizers of the music festival anticipate 150k people will attend, ready to face June's heat to see their favorite musicians. 

 
