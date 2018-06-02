Governors Ball 2018 kicks off with epic musical performances

Day One of the annual Governors Ball music festival started off strong with performances from Jack White, Post Malone, Damian Jr Gong Marley and more.

The 2018 Governors Ball in New York’s Randalls Island Park kicked off its three-day music event on June 1 with some major talent. Headliner Post Malone performed an evening set on Day One, getting the crowd wild and excited with his well-known tracks; Too Young, Beerbongs & Bentleys, No Option, Psycho, and Candy Pain.

In the midst of his performance, the rapper stopped his song to check in on a female fan who looked to be in trouble. “Hold on, someone needs help down there,” Post announced. The medical team rushed in to address the fan’s needs.

Prior to Post Malone taking the stage, the crowd enjoyed performances from indie rockers the Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Goldlinks, Damian Jr. Gong Marley, The Glitch Mob, popstar Shawn Mendes, Belly, who riled the crowd with his dislike of President Donald Trumps immigration policies, Alvvays, newcomer Maggie Rogers, London’s James Blake and more.

Around 10 p.m. Jack White took the stage in a two-hour set to sing some of his beloved White Stripes tracks as well as solo works and songs from the Raconteurs. White also had words for Donald Trump prior to singing his well-known piece Icky Thump. "This one's for you, Trump. Why don't you kick yourself out? You're an immigrant, too."

An epic first day, the Governors Ball 2018 Day Two is set to bring performers Travis Scott, Halsey, Diplo & Mark Ronson, 2 Chainz, Pusha T, Cut Copy, Russ, Lany and more.

Organizers of the music festival anticipate 150k people will attend, ready to face June's heat to see their favorite musicians.