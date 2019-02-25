Discuss the new L train repair plan at these MTA open houses

There have been a lot of changes to the L train renovation plan lately after the abrupt cancellation of the complete L train shutdown back in January, and if you’re feeling like you haven’t had a chance to ask a lot of questions, now’s your chance: the MTA announced four open houses in March and April for straphangers and community members to discuss the new L train project.

Since the new L train rehabilitation plan was announced, the MTA has been working on a revised construction schedule, the transit authority said in a statement, along with a new service plan to accommodate L train customers who will be impacted by the new night and weekend work.

Without the complete L train shutdown, officials say that 100 percent of L train riders will now have “normal service during highest ridership time on weekdays.” Officials have proposed other transit options for nights and weekends, including extra G, 7 and M train service, more M14A bus service and two new Williamsburg link buses.

Leaders of the MTA, New York City Department of Transportation, community boards and elected officials met on Feb. 13 and 14 about these updates, per the MTA. Now, the transit authority is inviting straphangers and residents to join the conversation.

The four L train rehabilitation plan open houses will be in Brooklyn and Manhattan from 6 to 8 p.m. on:

- Thursday, March 7 at Our Lady of Guadalupe at St. Bernard, 328 West 14 St

- Wednesday, March 13 at Williamsburg Northside School, 299 N7th St

- Tuesday, March 19 at Grand Street Campus High School, 850 Grand St

- Monday, April 8 at 14th St Y, 344 East 14 St

At these open houses, New Yorkers will hear updates on the proposed L train tunnel construction approach and progress on other efforts that are not changing (including the new elevators at Bedford Av, 1 Av and 14 St-6 Av stations); details about the proposed L train service plan; get one-on-one trip planning help from MTA team members and hear about other ways to navigate the L train changes.

MTA team members and NYC DOT will be present at the open houses. They can also talk to customers about the proposed M14 Select Bus Service.

“The revised approach to the L Project would be massively better for our customers, the vast majority of which won’t experience changes in services,” said Veronique Hakim, managing director of the MTA, in a statement. “We’ve also worked hard to come up with a plan focused on giving customers other options in addition to the during the weeknights and weekend times. We have a plan for extra subway and bus service, free transfers, and more so customers can pick the best option for them. We’re looking forward to meeting customers to help them plan ahead with the right tools and information at our upcoming open houses.”

Along with new L train repair plan, more MTA changes coming with OMNY test pilot

March also marks the final testing phase of a new MTA system called OMNY, or One Metro New York. OMNY will modernize the New York City subway, officials say, with a new contactless fare payment system.

Contactless MetroCards have been in the works for a while, and the new technology will save straphangers time, per the MTA, and offer more ways to pay the subway fare.

In March, the MTA will undertake the final testing phase of OMNY. In May, according to the MTA, straphangers can begin to use a contactless card or smart phone to “tap and go” when boarding all Staten Island buses and at subway stations on the 4, 5, and 6 lines between Grand Central-42 St and Atlantic Av-Barclays Center.

OMNY will continue to expand in the ensuing months, with the MTA aiming to fully phase out MetroCards by 2023.