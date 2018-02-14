Working on Presidents’ Day? Here’s the MTA holiday schedule

Not everyone gets a three-day weekend you know, but at least we might nab a seat easier, so Happy Presidents’ Day to us!

While many New Yorkers are likely looking forward to having Monday off for the Presidents’ Day holiday, plenty of us will still be making the trek into the office.

If you’re one of those who will be without a three-day weekend, here’s what you can expect from the MTA on Presidents’ Day Monday.

Buses and subways

New York City Transit buses and subways will run on a Saturday schedule, so subway lines that usually run on weekdays but not on weekends will not have service on Presidents’ Day. That means there will be no 6 or 7 express service or B trains, and straphangers should use the J train instead of the Z train.

Planned work, like that taking place on the 2/3 subways on weekends, will also be in effect Monday.

LIRR

The Long Island Rail Road will operate on a holiday schedule with off-peak fares in effect all day, and there will be an additional train departing Ronkonkoma at 7:07 a.m., which will arrive at Penn Station at 8:30 a.m.

The train will stop at Central Islip (7:14 a.m.), Brentwood (7:18 a.m.), Deer Park (7:22 a.m.), Wyandanch (7:27 a.m.), Farmingdale (7:33 a.m.), Bethpage (7:39 a.m.), Hicksville (7:46 a.m.), Jamaica (8:09 a.m.) and Woodside (8:19 a.m.).

Metro-North

Metro-North will run on a Saturday schedule with off-peak fares in effect all Presidents’ Day, and Grand Central Terminal’s north-end exits at 46th, 47th and 48th Streets will be closed.

The Hudson Rail Link, Newburgh-Beacon Ferry and Haverstraw-Ossining Ferry will not operate.

Staten Island Railway

Staten Islanders can get an early start to their three-day weekend with extra service starting Friday at 2:30 p.m. from the St. George Ferry Terminal. One express and one local train will await every vessel until 7:50 p.m.

On Presidents’ Day, the SIR will run on its Sunday schedule.

Visit mta.info for complete service schedules.

