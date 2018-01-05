New York Cares extends annual coat drive amid frigid weather

The organization is hoping to distribute 125,000 coats to New Yorkers in need during its 29th annual collection.

While you may shiver and grouse about the frigid winter weather we’ve been experiencing, you likely have a nice, warm coat to keep you toasty and protect you from the elements.

Many New Yorkers, however, are not so lucky, and that’s where New York Cares’ annual coat drive comes in. Though the 2017 drive was originally scheduled to end on Dec. 31, the organization extended its coat collection until Friday, Jan. 12 in the wake of the arctic blast that’s engulfed New York City since the holidays.

Last year, New York Cares distributed 109,000 winter coats to those in need, and this drive has a goal of 125,000. Since its inception 29 years ago, the coat drive has collected more than 1.8 million winter coats.

New Yorkers can drop off a new or gently used coat to New York Cares’ warehouse at 157 W. 31st Street, which is open Monday through Friday from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

And if you don’t have a coat to donate, but still want to lend a hand, you can text the word “Coat” to 41444 or visit newyorkcares.org to donate $20 to buy a new one that will be distributed.

For more information or if you are in need of a winter coat from the collection, visit newyorkcares.org.