Winter weather advisory issued for city through Wednesday afternoon

We’re in for snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet — and that’s just before noon.

We hope New Yorkers left the house prepared to battle the elements this Wednesday morning as we’re expected to have snow, rain, freezing rain and sleet — all set to fall before noon, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the mixed precipitation that may cause slippery conditions while traveling, the NWS has also issued a Winter Weather Advisory for southeast New York, parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut that will be in effect until 3 p.m.

The snow, which is expected to have less than an inch of accumulation in most of the region, is set to taper off around noon, leaving rain and possibly sleet for the rest of the afternoon and into the evening until about 10 p.m. Today’s high will be 41, and the temperature will drop to 26 tonight.

MTA trains, including subways, the Long Island Rail Road and MetroNorth are not experiencing any weather-related issues or delays at this time, but all Brooklyn local, express, limited and Select Bus Service buses are running with delays because of inclement weather.

For complete MTA service information, visit MTA.info.

The NWS forecasted that sunny skies will return Thursday, which will have a high near 33, before dropping to 24 at night.

Friday will be mostly cloudy with a high near 38, and a low around 36 in the evening.

New Yorkers can expect a rainy weekend, but at least we’ll see some mild temperatures. Saturday’s high will be near 46, while Sunday’s will be near 50.

But fear not, sunny skies should return just in time for you to head back to work on Monday.